What's the go at the Lydiard Street taxi rank?

This is Alex Ford, The Courier's deputy editor, with some big headlines to start your weekend.
Following complaints from business owners and Commerce Ballarat, as well as Trades Hall, Alex Dalziel looks into security at the Lydiard Street taxi rank, where guards are employed to keep people safe after a night out. Check out what he found below.
Speaking of Commerce Ballarat, they're leading the charge to help Ballarat's high-flying high jumper Yual Reath to make it to the Paris Olympics. Mel Whelan has a chat with the "King of Ballarat" as he thanks the community for their support.
Also in sport - a great yarn from Rachel Jackson about the Ballarat Kendo Club, which held a special night for members recently, involving real katanas. It's not every day you get to read about preparing traditional mats to have the consistency of human flesh.
And for something lighter, Alison Foletta meets some of Ballarat's newest residents - three new little penguins, who have arrived at the Ballarat Wildlife Park. Definitely check out the video.
There's plenty more coming through across the weekend, including the Ballarat Football Netball League, led by Anthony Koutoufides, taking on Warrnambool's Hampden league - we'll have all the results as they come through.
Stay warm,
Alex
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.