LGBTIQA+ person punched and abused in Little Bridge Street bus stop attack

A Ballarat man has yelled vile abuse and punched an LGBTIQA+ person in the jaw during an attack at the Little Bridge Street bus stop.
Dylan Rule, 25, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 5, 2024, in relation to the attack and a separate incident where he abused police officers.
The court heard on March 17, 2023, a then 31-year-old trans person got off the bus at Little Bridge Street. They were then targeted by Rule, who yelled a derogatory name at them, and followed them through the Little Bridge Street car park when they tried to get away.
Upon catching them, Rule punched the victim in the jaw, who was able to walk away following the incident.
About six months later, the 25-year-old again subjected people to aggressive behaviour, after he abused multiple police officers while they arrested his mother at their Black Hill home.
During the interaction, Rule threatened to "stomp" on one of the officers' heads, and said he would urinate on their police car.
He also threatened to smash the car while brandishing a broken table leg.
The officers pushed Rule in the chest multiple times during the interaction, and one of them told him to "f-k off back home".
When interviewed by police on October 23, 2023, Rule said he had punched the victim at the bus stop because they spat on him first.
Defence lawyer Crystal Caruana said Rule was in the early stages of assessment for drug and alcohol counselling as part of a community corrections order he was sentenced to earlier this year.
She asked magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz to defer the 25-year-old's sentence until after he had engaged with the order.
"In my submission, it would appear as though Mr Rule's complex childhood and background make sentencing difficult," she said.
In response, Ms Mykytowycz said the Little Bridge Street bus stop attack was "very serious".
"On the face of it you have randomly chosen to assault someone within our LGBTIQA+ community and used derogatory language," she said.
"The members of that community suffer abuse how none of us suffer."
Ms Mykytowycz said she would adjourn Rule's sentence until October 28, but he would be convicted when he returned to court.
