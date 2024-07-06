Meet Adam Spencer: Behind the Byline

Dear subscribers,
This week we continue our Behind the Byline series, profiling the journalists and photographers whose bylines you will know from our newsroom.
Adam Spencer was born and bred in Ballarat and is a senior digital journalist in our newsroom. He works on the early morning shift in our newsroom, breaking news as well as writing the occasional feature story.
But he's a jack-of-all-trades in the newsroom with a digital skillset that can work on everything from digital graphics to present content in an interactive way, to video production, so he works closely with our sports team, bringing you the best from the weekend's footy across our social platforms.
Where are you from and what's your background?
I was born and grew up in Ballarat and grew up playing a lot of basketball and tennis, winning a few premierships in the process.
I went to Lumen Christi Primary School and St Patrick's College throughout my schooling life, completing my VCE year in 2011 where I was involved in a lot of public speaking and debating, which I enjoyed a lot.
After I graduated, I studied a Diploma of Screen and Media and Bachelor of Arts (Journalism) at Swinburne University. I initially wanted to study screen and media to get into film and TV but I didn't want to get the required ATAR, so I chose the journalism option at Swinburne - it was the best decision I ever made. I've always loved multimedia production.
While I was studying I had part time jobs at McDonald's and in IT.
What were you doing before you started at The Courier?
My first job in the industry was at 3BA and Power FM in Ballarat as a casual announcer before going on to become a full-time journalist in mid-2016. I got offered some work there after I had entered a competition to be the brekky show's 'apprentice' for a week - on the very first day, I was dancing at the Ballarat Train Station in a banana costume! (Yes, the video is still on YouTube).
After working in the newsroom for about a year, I moved to Geelong where I joined the newsroom at Krock and Bay FM and I lived for nearly five years. I moved back to Ballarat towards the end of COVID and started working for The Courier in November, 2021.
What do you love about working in digital journalism?
I love the many different ways you can tell a story and, what each day brings.
I can be writing breaking news in the morning, before shifting to shooting and editing videos for colleagues later, creating graphics and interactives and even preparing our popular weekly Central Highlands Football League live streams.
The job is very all-round, meaning no day is the same.
A lot of my work can also be behind the scenes supporting my colleagues working out in the field. It also gives me the chance to write about the diverse range of people in Ballarat and their stories - the type of journalism I enjoy the most.
What's the most significant story you've covered at The Courier?
I think the disappearance of Sam Murphy, the ongoing search and what comes next. It was also one of many major incidents that happened in the region earlier this year in such a short space of time.
What's the best piece of journalism advice you've received so far?
Every story matters - no matter how big or small.
What would you say to someone who wanted to get started in the industry?
Give every opportunity you get a go, especially if you are looking for work or experience. Had I not entered that competition at 2.30am on a random Wednesday morning in 2015, who knows where I'd be now.
What do you love about Ballarat?
My favourite thing about Ballarat is its history and the huge range of food and entertainment options around the city.
You can follow Adam's work here.
If you've got a story idea for Adam, you can contact him at adam.spencer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
