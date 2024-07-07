Brakes on Ballarat fire truck catch fire as fleet woes continue

Ballarat's firefighters have been hit with even more problems in their fleet, with the brakes on a specialist truck catching fire two times in three weeks.
Video provided to The Courier shows Lucas Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters having to use a fire extinguisher to quell the flames of the overheating brakes on their hazardous materials truck, which caught fire during a training exercise at the station.
It comes after overheating brakes on the truck left firefighters broken down on the side of the road on June 19.
The HAZMAT truck in the video is used by FRV in situations such as chemical spills and leaks, and contains various equipment to handle dangerous materials, poisons and radiation.
The truck is used at incidents across western Victoria and the border - from Bacchus Marsh to South Australia, and as far afield as Portland and Bendigo.
FRV senior station officer and United Firefighters Union shop steward Brenton Smith said the firefighters had to keep using the defective truck after the issues were recognised due to a shortage of spare parts and a lack of statewide replacements.
Mr Smith said he was concerned FRV were providing inadequate support for their equipment, due partly to budget restraints, which could result in dire outcomes.
"The mechanics do a wonderful job but they needed some parts for it. Pretty much there was nothing they could do until the parts arrived," Mr Smith said.
"There is no replacement for them. Their advice was to keep driving it and now it has caught on fire."
Mr Smith said the Lucas hazardous materials truck was eventually replaced by an identical truck brought out of Melbourne's outer eastern suburbs.
"They have pulled one out of Melbourne, so there is one less in operation from Melbourne's outer eastern suburbs, and dragged up this way," Mr Smith said.
"That process alone takes several hours to achieve. It is not just a matter of hopping in theirs and driving up, there are a few checks and balances that have to go into that.
"It is exactly the same truck, so who says that the brakes aren't going to catch fire on that one as well. They are the same age."
The station officer said FRV's response to their complaints about the faulty equipment had been disappointing, and called for an "urgent" plan for rolling stock replacement.
"FRV are not advocating alongside us. They are saying that they are hamstrung due to funds, but they are certainly not advocating alongside us. It is time for them to step up for their people as well," Mr Smith said.
"The scary part I suppose is that there is no foresight, there is no funding to replace these trucks. There are no spares when they break. They continuously break down.
"Therefore, we urgently need the reinstatement of a rolling replacement program so that our fleet teams actually have the funding to achieve what they want to achieve."
An FRV spokesperson said the organisation was undertaking an investigation into the fire.
"The safety of our firefighters, other first responders and the community is paramount," the spokesperson said.
"At all times, Fire Rescue Victoria ensures that appropriate equipment is deployed to emergencies to protect firefighters and the community.
"FRV has 25 specialist appliances across Victoria that can deploy at any time to support firefighters in performing operations. We continually utilise our vehicle pool across the state to ensure a high level of availability for emergency response. There is no single point of dependency.
"The Ballarat HAZMAT vehicle was not en route to an incident and this occurred during a training drill. We are investigating what occurred and the appliance will undertake a full-service repair."
For Mr Smith, however, an anxiety still persists when sending out a team in potentially faulty equipment.
"My job as shift supervisor, I have to send my guys out in these things. When they ring me and say, 'we are stuck on the side of the road', that is just an added stress that we don't need," Mr Smith said.
"Ultimately they want to do their job to the best of their ability but they need the tools and equipment to do that. They are highly-skilled individuals but they need some tools and equipment that are reliable."
It is not the first time Ballarat firefighters have complained of faulty equipment and a lack of support from headquarters. In June, Ballarat City FRV Station 67's firefighters called for a replacement to their 20-year-old ladder platform, which they said was breaking down regularly.
Similar complaints were raised in October 2023, with the United Firefighters Union claiming around 60 of the state's FRV vehicles were now over the engineer-approved 15-year age limit.
Such incidents form the basis of the United Fire Union's "Fire Truck Crisis" campaign, with the union petitioning the state government for 20 new fire trucks to address what it said were operational issues.
The Courier contacted emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes office for comment about the issues with the Lucas HAZMAT truck, but did not receive a response in time for publication.
