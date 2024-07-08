The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

It's a shoe in! Reath's Olympic dream realised despite last-minute drama

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 8 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Yual Reath has been selected in the Australian athletics team for the Paris Olympics. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat's Yual Reath has been selected in the Australian athletics team for the Paris Olympics. Picture by Kate Healy

When you've been forced from the homeland, spent months in a refugee camp, ended up in a country town on the other side of the world, a little thing like a broken shoe is the last thing that is going to derail your dreams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.