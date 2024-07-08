It's a shoe in! Reath's Olympic dream realised despite last-minute drama

When you've been forced from the homeland, spent months in a refugee camp, ended up in a country town on the other side of the world, a little thing like a broken shoe is the last thing that is going to derail your dreams.
That's the attitude Ballarat's newest Olympian Yual Reath is taking as he prepares to join the Australian athletics team for the Paris Olympics, after learning of his selection in the squad late last week, with the team officially announced Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, just hours before he flew to Europe, Reath's final training in Ballarat was halted after his favourite - and only - pair of Adidas spikes gave way.
If Reath was the 12th best tennis player in the world, he would probably have 40 other pairs ready to pack into his suitcase, but at 12th in the world in high-jump, with the lack of funding available to elite athletes, a broken pair of shoes could easily be a small crisis given how important your feet are to the sport.
Fortunately being number 12 in the world in any sport does have some advantages and after a few frantic phone calls, a new pair of spikes was found - in London - which should be shipped to his hotel room in Nice by Tuesday, allowing him to compete at the Diamond League on Friday in Monaco.
For many athletes, that sort of mishap could easily have caused a mini-meltdown, but for the 24-year-old, it was simply water off a duck's back.
Minutes later he was kicking the football with his young fans, posing for photos with star-struck journalists and getting his bags packed for his 5.30am flight.
Reath found out about his selection in the team last Thursday but was sworn to secrecy until Monday's announcement.
"The call came through Thursday night, I was just up a the high school doing a session and I got a call to say I'm in the team, just don't publicly announce it until Monday," he said.
"All the weight has just lifted off my shoulder, I'll admit I was stressing a bit thinking, 'why are they taking so long, what's going on?' But I'm in. I can got to Monaco, do the Diamond League and get ready.
"(Not reaching) the 2.33m (Olympic qualifying) jump was one of the concerns. I haven't competed for a month, so you're always worried that someone was going to overtake me. I just needed that month off to focus on training and get my knee right. In the end it's worked in our favour."
The Yual Reath story is one of Ballarat's greatest personal and sporting triumphs having spent 18 months in a refugee camp in Egypt after his family fled South Sudan.
"I was born in South Sudan and we travelled up to Egypt and we were there for a year-and-a-half just waiting to get accepted into Australia," he said.
"We had some family in Ballarat, so we came straight here and this is where we've been since 2006."
As the oldest of four siblings, Reath took on the role of the man of the house, helping his mother Nyalip raise her family.
"It's was me being the man of the house and looking after the siblings while mum was working," he said.
"She wasn't able to drive as she had cataracts, although she got the operation, it never really worked, there was a lot of years she couldn't drive or anything. We used to have to take public transport everywhere it was just what we had to do.
"Once I was able to drive, it helped out the family a bit more, it allowed me to help out a lot more.
At the age of 15, he first met up with athletics coach Paul Cleary, and less than a decade later, he is Cleary's first Olympian. Although technically, he also coached Kathryn Mitchell (also selected for the Olympics on Monday) when she was a triple-jumper, but lost out with her to javelin - "probably a good decision", Cleary says.
Reath said Cleary had been in his corner from day one.
"Back then I wasn't really motivated, there was so much going on in the background, a lot of family matters, so I couldn't really get to sports and that," Reath said.
"I was in-and-out of sports, I'd do one sport for a year, but I never really had the transportation to get to whatever I needed to.
"But Paul kept egging me on, kept asking me to come and train with him, and things sort of opened up once I was able to drive."
Cleary will travel with Reath until after the Olympics. Interestingly, it will be the first time the coach has attended an Olympics. He said he was lost for words at his star pupil's achievement.
"The Ballarat athletics community have just rallied around him, they all just adore him, they see him come down here on a Saturday and see him throw the discus, do the long jump, all the kids get to see him and think, 'yeah he's not that good at the discus is he?' He probably doesn't quite have the build.
"He's a ripper bloke, he's just the best. He's the Uber driver, he's the man of the house, he's done everything he can do to become the wonderful person he is."
Cleary said the world was literally at Reath's feet, now he just needs to find the right shoes for them.
"Who knows what he can in Paris? I've seen him here playing with 2.40m - The Olympic record is 2.39m. I've seen him have a crack at 2.40m and everything but the end of his shoes clears it.
"Now he hasn't got the shoes, he might have to go bare foot. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it.
"Hopefully we can get those sent to the hotel in Nice. We compete on Friday in Monaco, so it'll be tight."
A landscape gardener by trade, Reath has worked hard both on and off the track to make a life for himself and his family in Ballarat. And the Ballarat community has opened its heart to him. A GoFundMe account set up in his name late last week has so far raised more than $15,000.
That money will help him compete not just in the lead-up to Paris but also in events afterwards including the Rome Diamond League.
Reath said he eternally grateful to the Ballarat community for the opportunities it had given him.
"It's the support that always keeps me going," he said. "Just having people like that always make you want to get out there and do your best every single time.
"We've got that GoFundMe account. Once we publicly announced it it just skyrocketed out of nowhere. It was just astounding to know there's that much support for me out there,"
