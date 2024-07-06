The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

Miners women on the verge of finals after thrilling victory

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
Updated July 6 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Bibby continued her great season for the Miners with 24 points.
Chloe Bibby continued her great season for the Miners with 24 points.

The Miners women came out with a bang on Friday night at Selkirk Stadium, walking away with yet another victory in front of their home crowd in the NBL1 South.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.