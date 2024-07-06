Miners women on the verge of finals after thrilling victory

The Miners women came out with a bang on Friday night at Selkirk Stadium, walking away with yet another victory in front of their home crowd in the NBL1 South.
The players edged another step closer to finals with a six-point win against one of the league's top four teams, Sandringham.
If they continue on their roll in their next game against Casey on Sunday, they should safely secure a spot in finals.
Like all good things, the win didn't come easy for the Miners, but they maintained a consistent lead throughout the game.
Chloe Bibby was the first to score from the Miners, and the points kept coming - as the leading shooter with 24 points for the game, bang on her average for the season.
Late-season recruit Jaz Shelley had another strong performance finishing with 18 points for the game.
For the visitors, Juna Umezawa had a great night for her team with 21 points while the league's leadig rebounder, teammate Klara Wischer had another dominant performance, with 17 boards.
Despite their efforts, it was the Miners who came out on top and retained their winning streak - in the third quarter they found some separation and jumped to a nine point lead before holding on for a six-point win, 76-70.
The Miners return to Selkirk Stadium on Sunday afternoon up against Casey.
Ballarat Miners 76 (C Bibby 24, J Shelley 18) def Sandringham Sabres 70 (J Umezawa 21, K Wisher 15)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.