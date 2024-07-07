St Patrick's Cathedral ribbons vandalised hours after being placed

Ribbons tied to the fence of St Patrick's Cathedral to show support for victims of clergy abuse have been cut down less than 24 hours after they were put up.
On Saturday, July 6, abuse survivor advocacy group Loud Fence were joined by members of the St Patrick's parish council to tie on the ribbons, to replace earlier ribbons cut down for restoration works to the site's heritage fence.
Since then, a significant amount of the coloured ribbons have been deliberately cut, with some of the ribbons left laying in the cathedral's garden beds.
Loud Fence vice-chair Mark O'Brien said he saw a man cutting the ribbons down at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon.
Mr O'Brien was driving by the site, showing a friend and fellow survivor of clergy abuse the ribbon display, when he happened upon the man.
"I spoke to the person who was doing it (the cutting). I know that person, he was very aggressive," Mr O'Brien said.
"I offered to talk about this, but he was unable to talk to me in a rational manner. We certainly hope that he is travelling okay. We extend our thoughts and hope that he is alright."
After the man left, Mr O'Brien was joined by Father Ed Moloney and Loud Fence chair Karen Monument to clean-up the site.
Yesterday's tying of the ribbons was a historic step forward for recognition of clergy abuse in Ballarat, with the idea brought forward by the parish council to survivors.
Mr O'Brien said he was disappointed to see parts of the display now vandalised.
"I am still processing it all. I thought yesterday was a wonderful step forward. But there are always comments from people who disagree," Mr O'Brien said.
"Fairly devastated. But it is what it is."
He invited anybody opposed to tying the ribbons to the fence to get in touch with Loud Fence for a discussion.
"I will extend this as a sincere offer. If people want to talk about why they don't want it, I want to hear. Listening to the stories also involves listening to stuff that we might not necessarily agree with at the start," Mr O'Brien said.
In 2021 a man used a knife to cut off ribbons at the fence, claiming he was protecting the fence from being damaged by the ribbons.
Although their initial removal in March caused disquiet among onlooking survivors, the parish, under the Diocese of Ballarat, promised to work with survivors to erect a permanent memorial recognising abuse.
Gary Scully, a survivor of abuse at St Alipius Primary School in Ballarat East was among those putting the ribbons back on the fence on Saturday.
"The ribbons speak so much. They represent the past, people who didn't make it or survivors that we lost from short suicide or long suicide," Mr Scully said.
"It speaks for the present, to bring it to the forefront so that everyone can understand and acknowledge that this happened and how to stop it.
"That also speaks into the future, about what we can do, how we can protect the community - our most vulnerable, children."
The ribbon tying event was opened with a joint speech by Loud Fence chair Karen Monument and Ballarat Bishop Paul Bird.
Ms Monument emphasised the importance of the ribbons as symbol of the continuing way survivors were facing their trauma and grief.
"In the early days, the ribbons were an outcry to the atrocities that occurred and to the lives lost. This is a core value of what the ribbons represent," Ms Monument said.
"They also represent a whole lot more, they represent unity, they represent a place to pay respect.
"They represent sorrow, pain, hurt, a place to be heard and a place to listen. A place to offer support and many other things."
Bishop Bird said meetings with Loud Fence and other survivors had been constructive, with the groups finding "a number of points in common".
"Partly it is looking back with some sadness on what happened, but also being committed to doing our best now," Bishop Bird said.
Meetings between the two will continue after the return of the ribbons, as they look to build a permanent memorial at the site.
Bishop Bird said what the memorial would look like was still in the early stages of discussion.
"It is not easy to find a common view of what is going to represent things best. So it will take quite a bit of discussion. Through the Loud Fence movement, I think we are able to have a fairly broad discussion," Bishop Bird said.
"I hope people see them as a recognition and a message of support for those who have suffered abuse, and a sign of commitment to care for one another now."
Mr O'Brien said the decision to return the ribbons to the fence came from the parish, and that the group was "grateful".
"Today has been an exciting day and a very emotional day that I don't think 12 months ago we would ever be at," Mr O'Brien said on Saturday.
He hoped people seeing the ribbons would think of it as a community statement on child abuse.
"I would like them to see it not just as the cathedral and the loud fence, but a community statement of support for survivors of child sexual abuse, and sexual abuse in general," Mr O'Brien said.
"Also to offer that sort of prompting to continue discussions to make sure that people are aware and vigilant about preventing abuse occurring for others."
