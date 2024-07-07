The best local sport photos in Ballarat this weekend

There's been plenty of local sport happening in the Ballarat region this weekend and The Courier has been there to see it all.
This week, our photographer Kate Healy has been on the sidelines capturing all of the action in the soccer and footy.
On the agenda this weekend:
- Soccer - State League 1 NW: Ballarat City FC v FC Clifton Hill at Morshead Park
- Soccer - BDSA Women: Vikings FC v Ballarat North United SC at St Georges Reserve
- NBL1 South Women - Miners v Casey Cavaliers at Selkirk Stadium
- NBL1 South Men - Miners v Casey Cavaliers at Selkirk Stadium
