Ballarat dominates to hold onto interleague cup over Hampden

Updated July 6 2024 - 8:31pm, first published 8:12pm
It's back-to-back for Kouta and the Ballarat interleague team. Picture by Lachlan Bence
It's back-to-back for Kouta and the Ballarat interleague team. Picture by Lachlan Bence

THE Ballarat Football Netball League has gone back-to-back over Hampden with a thumping 31-point win in Saturday's 23-and-under interleague contest at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

