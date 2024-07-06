Ballarat dominates to hold onto interleague cup over Hampden

THE Ballarat Football Netball League has gone back-to-back over Hampden with a thumping 31-point win in Saturday's 23-and-under interleague contest at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
Thanks to a midfield and defensive half domination, the BFNL took control of the contest early in the second quarter, before a dominant second half saw it run out 11.15 (81) to 7.8 (50) winners.
In a low-scoring opening, Hampden held a four-point lead at the first change, but once Ballarat's midfield game got into gear, they proved hard to stop.
The navy blue-and-white booted four goals in a row in the second quarter to open up a narrow half-time lead, before putting the foot on the pedal in the third term to lead by 30 points at the last change.
It was only Ballarat's inaccuracy in front of goal that stopped the margin from getting out even further as a midfield domination led to Ballarat winning nine of 10 centre clearances after the main break to run out easy winners. Sunbury's Riley Miller among the best players on the field.
Coach Anthony Koutoufides said he was thrilled with the way the team took the game on after a slowish start.
"Hampden were a bit more efficient at the start, I thought they stacked their numbers in defence and we found it hard to get through and kick goals," he said.
"You could just tell in the second quarter we started to get on top of them and then it was a bit of a different ball game after that.
"You can't take anything away from Hampden, there's no doubt they changed up the way they played this year after our speed probably got them last year.
"I thought early Hampden were far more superior in the midfield and we talked about what we needed to do at quarter time. We knew eventually it would turn our way, we made that an emphasis and then slowly the tide started to turn for us."
It's back-to-back wins for Koutoufides who said he feels part of the Ballarat family. He said he hoped to be able to continue in the role in coming years should the league's continue the representative concept.
"The standard was just incredibly good," he said. "Obviously it's up to the board, it's been great the two years in a row, I really do feel like I'm part of the family. I've had a lot of fun, if it goes ahead, I hope that whoever it is, be it me or someone else just continues it on.
"It's a great concept, I love that these guys get exposed, (Jonathan) 'Browny' is the same, there's a ton of effort that goes in, I'm thrilled to be part of it."
It was almost the perfect day for Ballarat with the 17-and-under boys also recording a thumping win, 14.13 (97) to 4.7 (31), however the 18-and-under girls struggled going down 6.9 (45) to 0.2 (2).
