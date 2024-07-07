Rebels shine both near and far with double wins

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have not only starred in the Coates Talent League, but also been the key drivers in a thrilling Victoria Country victory over the Allies in the under-18s national championships.
With nine players on the plane to Brisbane for the clash with the Allies, the Rebels tooks in an understrength team into their clash with the Bendigo Pioneers in Mildura.
In a low-scoring contest, both teams were locked at 4.8 (32) at the last change, but the Rebels clicked into overdrive in the final term, slamming home six last quarter goals to run out 10.9 (69) to 5.9 (39) winners.
Cooper Glenwright-McGuane was the hero late with four goals while Sam Kallio and Charlie McKinnon each kicked two.
In Brisbane, it was Redan's Jonty Faull and Bacchus Marsh's Sam Lalor that led Vic. Country home in a thriller 13.12 (90) to 14.4 (88).
Both would kick three goals with Faull's height causing all sorts of concerns for the Allies while Lalor's late goal, his third for the day, proved to be the sealer. The win sets up a mouth-watering conclusion to the championships with Vic. Country and Vic. Metro the only undefeated sides.
