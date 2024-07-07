The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

Both Miners teams lock in finals appearances after home wins

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 7 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Rudolph of the Miners men and Dillon Stith of Casey lock horns in the Miners win on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy
Tyler Rudolph of the Miners men and Dillon Stith of Casey lock horns in the Miners win on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy

After a long drought, the Ballarat Miners are back in the NBL1 South finals after both teams scored big doubles across the last home weekend of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.