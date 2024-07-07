'The personal feel that you lose': Ballarat soccer club hit by vandals

A Ballarat soccer club which has been the victim of several vandalism incidents is hoping the installation of CCTV may help deter offenders from returning to the area to do more damage.
Ballarat North United Soccer Club, based at Russell Square, has had to report a spate of incidents in recent weeks.
President James Richardson said the first incident happened in early June.
"On the north oval on the pitch side they tried to break into changing room four and damaged the lock," Mr Richardson said.
"You can see they put some sort of rope or something to pull it back the other way to break that lock.
"Then they went around the corner where the playground equipment is ... there's a little gate and it's in between the football change rooms and ours - they've busted open that lock then proceeded to smash a window in the back of change room four to get in."
He said it was not clear if the offenders actually got in.
"Nothing was stolen, nothing was broken or anything like that," Mr Richardson said.
Other damage incurred in the past month include graffiti on doors, changeroom toilets damaged, the canteen door broken and a shopping trolley dumped on the soccer pitch before being smashed to "smithereens" on the netball court.
Two full bags of training balls from the storage shed were also stolen.
"We've put messages out to all the teams thinking, 'maybe one of the other teams has taken the bags by mistake', but no one has touched them," Mr Richardson said.
"We lock that door all the time now because of these recent incidents and because of last year.
"We don't know where they've gone or who's taken them or how they just walked in, grabbed them and waltzed out without anybody evening seeing them or taking any notice."
The incidents were reported to police and the City of Ballarat, which Mr Richardson hoped would be able to install some security cameras.
"The one thing that's been born out of this is that we 100 per cent need security cameras here," he said.
"We don't have security cameras at Russell Square, so we can't identify anybody.
"That's gone to council ... I think that will be one of the best outcomes that we can hope for."
He said those responsible attempted to break into the hall in the first incident before being scared off by the alarm.
"Security cameras will definitely be the way moving forward, and I think council will be more than happy to pop those in for us," he said.
Mr Richardson said the incidents were a massive inconvenience to the club, as it celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
"We've got to replace or we've got to pay for the damage," he said.
"We've got to repair locks, we've got to buy locks, we've already sent out a request to have those 20 to 25 balls replaced, that will come out of our own pocket.
"Financially we do take a hit from that.
"It has a dramatic effect in just the feel we have around the club.
"It's just the personal feel that you lose when you go there that someone's ransacked your club rooms, broken in and stolen stuff that's not theirs."
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
