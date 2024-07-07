Independent designers want you to rethink your fast fashion purchase

In an age of mass-produced, low quality junk being purchased online, small-scale, handcrafted goods were the star at Ballarat's Design Exchange Market.
The event filled-out the Mining Exchange over the weekend for its bi-annual market, bringing together creators from across the state.
One such stall holder was Chloe Goldie, who runs candle making business Ballarat Candle Co.
Ms Goldie entered the industry two years ago when she decided to focus her love of scented candles into a business idea.
"I think Ballarat has a lot of great things to offer. It has been fun to create a lot of our candles based on that," Ms Goldie said.
"We have a lot inspired by it, like 'We struck gold', 'Blacksmith', 'Raspberry drop' and 'Cocktails on Armstrong Street'.
"I have always loved candles, and I have always spent a lot of money buying them, so I thought that one day I would create my own. It was just something that took off from there, we had a lot of fun doing it."
Ms Goldie was impressed with the weekend's turnout despite the frigid starts to its mornings.
"The cost of living is something else as well. Small businesses really do appreciate it when people choose to buy local," Ms Goldie said.
"A lot of time, energy, effort and passion goes into what we do.
"It is really nice to see the community still getting behind it, and when they can spend their money elsewhere still spending it with us."
Besides its winter event, a Design Exchange market is held in Ballarat during the Christmas break.
Event organiser Lyndelle Flintoft said many of the market's exhibitors were trying new ideas as of late, due to cost-of-living issues hitting the public's hip pocket.
"Everyone is looking at new ways to survive in an environment that is pretty hard at the moment," Ms Flintoft said.
"We are all impacted by it so we are trying everything to negate that. All of these small businesses are trying to keep their businesses open, so it would be great if people could come out and support them."
Buying local goods was also better for the environment, which Ms Flintoft said was increasingly important in the era of fast fashion.
"We need to start looking at what buying cheap clothes and products off the internet, and replacing them as quickly as they break, means to the environment," Ms Flintoft said.
"Rather than something of quality, supporting a small business and having something that lasts, which helps everyone."
