Fired up over state of Ballarat's fire trucks

It seems as though our firefighters are continuing to deal with major problems with their trucks. Reporter Alex Dalziel spoke to United Firefighters Union Shop Steward and Lucas FRV senior station officer Brenton Smith about the brakes on the HAZMAT truck catching fire twice in three weeks.
In other news, what was supposed to be a "wonderful step forward" for survivors of clergy abuse in Ballarat, was quickly marred by someone destroying their work putting ribbons back on the newly painted fence at St Patrick's Cathedral. On Saturday, members of Ballarat's Loud Fence group were joined by the St Patrick's Parish Council to re-tie the ribbons. But later in the afternoon, many of those were cut down.
The Ballarat North United Soccer Club was recently hit by a spate of vandalism incidents at the club rooms, with president James Richardson telling The Courier it was a huge inconvenience having to replace locks and pay for repairs to damage made by vandals.
Despite a week off from the BFNL and CHFL/CHNL, there was still plenty of sporting action from around the region including the Ballarat Miners' winning their NBL1 games. Reporter Greg Gliddon has a full wrap of the results.
