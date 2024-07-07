Police release video as search for missing Warrenheip woman Renee continues

Police have released CCTV footage of missing Warrenheip woman Renee King, who has been missing for more than a month.
The 42-year-old left her home on the Western Highway at Warrenheip about 1.25pm on Thursday, May 30, and had her black cat, Shadow, in a cat carrier.
Police said the cat was later left outside a house while she went to a home on Buchanan Drive in Lucas, about 6am on Sunday, June 2. She was also sighted in Wendouree, and stayed at another home in Wendouree for some time before she was last seen on June 16.
"She rang the doorbell and briefly spoke to a resident inside, asking for clothing and water before leaving," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Police and family have concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition and has been missing for such a long time.
"Investigators do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, but Renee may be confused and is possibly deliberately trying to avoid people."
Police said Renee's bank accounts have not been accessed in more than a month.
Renee is described as being Caucasian, of slim build, 170cm tall with blonde hair.
Police first put a call out for information on June 18.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
