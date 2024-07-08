Mitchell into fourth Olympics, Reath also selected for Australia

THE long hours in the gym and in the field have once again paid off for Ballarat's javelin legend Kathryn Mitchell, who has been selected in her fourth Olympic team.
And she won't be the only Ballarat-based athlete at the track and field competition in Paris with high jumper Yual Reath also confirmed as a starter for his first Olympics.
Mitchell has not competed since April, but this season has thrown a best of 62.12m to leave her ranked 16th in the world, securing her position in the team.
Reath is currently the 12th ranked high jumper in the world with a personal best this season 2.30m. He has won every event he has entered this season, including a victory over the world number four at the Golden Grand Prix in Japan and a victory in the Oceania Championships.
Mitchell has been based in Europe for the past few months with coach Uwe Hohn as she has recovers from a calf injury sustained in April. She was the silver medalist at the national championships in Adelaide prior to her injury.
The Olympic selection will be the perfect 42nd birthday present for the star athlete who's birthday is Wednesday this week.
She becomes only the 11th Australian ever to be selected for four Olympic Games in athletics. She is a three time Olympic finalist, finishing sixth in Tokyo, and famously was the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist. Right now she ranks as the ninth best javelin thrower in history.
Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre manager Ashley Anderson said it was a wonderful time for athletics in Ballarat.
"Mitchell and Reath are terrific ambassadors for sport in Ballarat and are the prime example of Ballarat's ability to nurture and develop sporting talent, credit to them and their coaches for their hard work and selection," he said.
"I encourage the community to really get behind them and support with both genuine chances bring a medal home"
"It's an exciting time for athletics in Ballarat, elite athlete development on the world's stage, a new athletics facility and participation opportunities growing within the sport"
Reath flew out to Nice on Sunday morning and will compete in the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, provided a new pair of shoes arrives at his hotel, after a training mishap in Ballarat on Saturday.
Former Ballarat Clarendon College student Stewart McSweyn was also confirmed to be on the starters blocks in Paris in both the 1500m and 3000m.
At the weekend, McSweyn produced his best performance of the season in a bold front-running display in the 3000m at the Paris Diamond League event, in what was seen as a full dress rehearsal for the Olympics.
McSweyn finished the race in 7.29.46, just over half a second behind two-time world 5000m champion Jacob Krop of Kenya.
The Olympic Games look set to have a huge Ballarat contingent with Katrina Werry already confirmed in the women's eight boat for the rowing regatta alongside Ballarat Grammar alumni Lucy Stephan.
Two former Ballarat basketballers have also been confirmed on the plane to Paris with both Jade Melbourne and Cayla George (nee Francis) both selected for the Australian Opals as they chase the elusive gold medal as the number three ranked team in the world.
Current Miner Chloe Bibby, college star Georgia Amoore and former Miners centre Zitina Aokuso were also members of the extended squad of 26, but missed the final cut which was confirmed at the weekend.
