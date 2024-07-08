The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Mitchell into fourth Olympics, Reath also selected for Australia

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 8 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathryn Mitchell has been working hard on the gym at Federation University in preparation for her fourth Olympics. Picture by Adam Trafford
Kathryn Mitchell has been working hard on the gym at Federation University in preparation for her fourth Olympics. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE long hours in the gym and in the field have once again paid off for Ballarat's javelin legend Kathryn Mitchell, who has been selected in her fourth Olympic team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.