'Unnecessarily bulky': council bid to move proposed train station overpass

Ballarat council wants to relocate the proposed pedestrian overpass for the Ballarat Train Station, as it fights the current design.
In a document to go before a council planning committee meeting on Wednesday, July 10, the overpass design was called "utilitarian, severe, and unnecessarily 'bulky'" and did "not respond positively to the historic details of station buildings".
The council is calling for an alternative design that is less bulky and robust and would "better engage with the original design of the station and would better retain the visual relationship and connection to the station's architectural features".
The document stated council would prefer to relocate the overpass 55 metres to the east of the train hall, so the structure would not impact the historical details.
It shows council wants the design for the crossover between the north and south stations to "reduce the visual bulk" of the elements.
Renders for the $50 million project, announced in 2022, show a pair of lifts and stairs connecting to the new bus interchange on the northern side, near the three-level car park.
The council will be presenting the council with a draft written submission in response to Heritage Victoria's referral for the construction of a new pedestrian overpass that was fully accessible so it was compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act.
At this stage, anyone unable to use the stairs between platforms at Ballarat station has no choice but to walk around the station to access opposite platforms or the different bus stops.
The agenda document notes "given the heritage significance of the station building, however, any design must also be carefully designed to be responsive to the heritage character of station buildings."
The station precinct is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register and subject to Heritage Overlay in the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
The design shows the overpass impacting the historic details of the station.
This was an option from Heritage Impact Statement included in the design application documents.
The council has previously slammed the designs, called it an "abomination" and even "embarrassing".
On Wednesday, July 10, they will have the chance to either endorse the letter of support to move the overpass or not.
