SOCCER WRAP | Another costly defeat for City men

Ballarat City 0 def by Clifton Hill 1
Ballarat City has dropped to fifth on the State League 1 ladder after a disappointing day at the office at Morshead Park on Saturday, going down 1-0 to Clifton Hill.
In an incredibly physical match, there were eight yellow cards and one red card handed out. But despite Ballarat City having the numerical advantage they could not penetrate through the Clifton Hill defence.
It's this game and the 2-1 defeat to the same team earlier in the year that could prove the most costly of defeats for City this season as it aims for a top two position and promotion.
A victory would have had City in equal second on the ladder, just goal difference behind, however, the defeat drops them three points and goal difference behind the second place club Westgate.
There's another huge home game coming up this weekend when City faces fourth placed Geelong. Earlier in the year the Ballarat team managed to get a win on the road, but will need to back up that performance again in order to secure a win against the in-form opponent.
The State League 1 women's team had a bye at the weekend.
Sebastopol Vikings 2 drew Diamond Valley 2
It's been a nearly year for the Sebastopol Vikings and given the evenness of the State League 3 competition, it was almost predictable that Saturday's match with Diamond Valley would end in another draw.
And so it came to pass as the Vikings and Diamond Valley played out a thrilling 2-2 result to leave both team stuck in the middle of the ladder.
Draws have become common place for both sides this year with each team having a four wins, five losses and five draw record to sit sixth and seventh on the table.
The Vikings were the first to score at the weekend taking a 1-0 lead into the break. They were able to add a second after the break with Stewart Maylett and Lachlan Wright getting on the board, but were unable to hold out the home side who scored twice, denying the Vikings the full points.
The Vikings return home this coming weekend in a big match with fourth-placed Altona as they look to close the six-point gap on the top four.
Ballarat 1 def by Maidstone United 2
Ballarat has produced its third straight strong performance against a powerful opponent and unfortunately has once again gone down narrowly in the latest State League 5 round.
Having played the top two sides in the past fortnight, Ballarat this week lined-up against third-placed Maidstone United, going down 2-1.
Jake Romein got on the board for Ballarat in the second half, but goals from Thanapon Piromanusorn and Arley Nini each side of the break proved to be the difference in the contest.
The incredibly hard run continues for Ballarat next week, up against Gisborne, which courtesy of a 3-1 result at the weekend overtook Maidstone United into third position.
It was just division one women who took to the soccer pitches across Ballarat this weekend and it proved to be a big day out for Forest Rangers who slammed home 15 goals in thumping victory over Victoria Park.
Leading the charge for Forest Rangers was Tiarlah Anstis who hit the back of the net seven times, while teammate Alannah Hayes also had a big day out with four goals.
It was also a big day out for Vikings who were too strong for Ballarat North United in an 8-2 win. Salli Mould continued her great season for the Vikings with five goals.
The other match proved to be a thriller with Ballarat White holding on for a thrilling 3-2 win over Creswick. Ballarat, which had the bye this round continues to lead the competition, however Forest Rangers and Vikings are nipping at their heels.
BDSA SCOREBOARDS AND LADDERS
Division 1 Women
Forest Rangers 15 d Victoria Park 0, Ballarat White 3 d Creswick 2, Vikings 8 d Ballarat North United 2
LADDER: BALLARAT 31, FOREST RANGERS 27, VIKINGS 25, BALLARAT NORTH UNITED 15, Ballarat White 18, Creswick 9, Victoria Park 6
