Daughter's plea for missing Ballarat mum Renee King to be found

The daughter of missing Warrenheip woman Renee King says she and her brothers want to know their mum is safe, as police continue calls for members of the public to report any sightings.
The 42-year-old was living in accommodation provided by Uniting Care in Warrenheip before she left the location unannounced about 1.30pm on Thursday, May 30 and was reported missing.
She was also carrying her black cat, Shadow, in a cat carrier.
Senior Constable Jack Hughes from the Ballarat Divisional Response Unit said Ms King was seen by members of the public on Sunday, June 2.
One of those sightings was on Buchanan Drive, Lucas about 6am, where she rang the doorbell at a home and briefly spoke to a resident inside, where she was provided food and water.
The other sighting was in Wendouree.
Constable Hughes said she asked the residents not to call police.
"Renee has stayed with another member of the public in Wendouree for some time, where she was last sighted on the 16th of June," he said.
"She's then left that address unannounced and that male has then reported that to police."
Constable Hughes said it is believed Ms King left her cat at a random home, and police were alerted after a person saw a post on Facebook.
She has not been seen or heard from since, and her bank account has not been accessed.
"That is of some concern given that she hasn't tried to purchase food or anything like that. No money has been withdrawn, nothing of a significant value," Constable Hughes said.
Ms King's 22-year-old daughter Bianca said her mum has been homeless before, but this incident is particularly concerning.
"She's never been gone this long and usually we know where she's going," she said.
"It's quite concerning that she'd been gone for the amount of time that she has.
"I just wanted to know that even if she doesn't want to be found, we just want to know that she's okay and just for her to contact me or my brothers."
Ms King also has a medical condition believed to be an autoimmune disorder.
Renee is described as being Caucasian, of slim build, 170cm tall with blonde hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
A Uniting Vic.Tas spokesperson responded to an inquiry about Renee's disappearance.
"The safety and wellbeing of anyone experiencing homelessness or insecure housing is always a concern," they said.
"We continue to do as much as we can to assist police with their investigations."
