How to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2024 in Ballarat

July 7 to July 14 marks NAIDOC Week across Australia with plenty of activities around Ballarat to join in.
The 2024 theme is "Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud".
Not only does the week-long event celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, but it is also an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories.
The week's events kicked off on Monday, July 7 with flag raising with Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the City of Ballarat at BADAC.
It was followed by the annual memorial walk to lay a wreath at the grave of Wadawurrung ancestor, Frank Mullawallah Wilson.
Over the week the City of Ballarat's Umbrella Lane installation will be in the colours of the indigenous flag.
Across the week, check out Alfred Deakin Place, behind Art Gallery of Ballarat for an outdoor exhibition - a critique on Australian colonisation by Joan Ross called Let's party like it's 1815.
For more art, go to Perridak Arts on Mair Street, which is owned and operated by BADAC.
BADAC presents NAIDOC Junior Ball for youth of all ages at St Alipius Primary School from 6-8pm.
Having a community event on for NAIDOC week? Let us know in the comments below.
BADOC community day from 10am to 3pm. BADOC will run craft and activity stalls. There will be a Yidaki - a wind instrument competition and more.
The new location for the community day will be at 5 Market Street in Ballarat Central.
At Delacombe Town Centre there will be a reptile and butterfly encounter from 10am-2pm.
Children can have native animal encounters with hands-on learning and get their face painted.
From 2-3pm at Ballarat Library, there will be a workshop led by Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation as part of the Ballarat Libraries Winter School Holiday program.
The workshop will be about local Wadawurrung plants and trees. Free event, book here.
At Perridak Arts, there will be a weaving workshop for women and girl-identifying First Nations mob with Aunty Donna Blackall.
For a more adult evening event, the Piano Bar is hosting a special bingo night from 6pm onwards - tickets $10.
The reptile and butterfly encounter will be running again from 10am-2pm.
Perridak Arts will hold an over 55s weaving workshop with Aunty Donna Blackall. Participants will learn basic weaving techniques. Tickets are $10, available here.
Learn about the digital mapping project examining the history of the Yarrowee River at Eureka Centre.
The event with Federation University, the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the City of Ballarat explores the history and cultural significance of the Yarrowee River.
