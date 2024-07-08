Abbey Wehrung to lead Miners back to NBL1 finals

ABBEY Wehrung knows what success is, a decorated national and WNBL career are just some of the highlights of the 28-year-old's career to date.
But there's a different sort of feeling she has this week knowing the Ballarat Miners are back into the NBL1 South finals.
Having been the shining light in the toughest of times, last season's Robyn Maher medal winner had every reason to skip town and try her hand back at Bendigo or any one of the clubs clambering for her services.
Instead, Wehrung stayed loyal to the Ballarat cause and is now reaping the rewards of a team that is on a competition-best run of eight successive wins.
At the weekend she was once again at her best with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists against Casey.
But this team is different. No longer is she the automatic go-to, with the likes of Chloe Bibby, Mehryn Kraker and late-season inclusion Jaz Shelley having taken the pressure off and allowing to do what she does best, set-up play.
Speaking after Sunday's win, Wehrung said she was thrilled for Ballarat to once again have a women's team capable of playing finals.
"How good is it?" she said. "It's really special, we've obviously been trying to build for a few years and I think with this group, it's going to be really special, there's a lot of confidence in our group.
"I think we're really deep, everyone plays their role really well, everyone who comes on contributes, there's really good energy, we can have a real crack."
After back-to-back wins over Sandringham and Casey across the weekend, the Miners have moved to sixth on the ladder. They meet seventh-placed Eltham on Saturday away in the final game of the home-and-away season.
A victory there will guarantee at least a home elimination final, although if other results fall their way - namely, Sandringham losing both its remaining matches - the Miners could move into fourth.
A defeat will likely see the Miners finish eighth, given that eighth-placed Geelong meets ninth-placed Waverley.
When the Miners last played Eltham in round six, Ballarat - minus Shelley - got the job done 75-66 thanks to a brilliant 20-10 last quarter.
Wehrung admitted there was a new-found belief around the group.
"Anytime you're playing sport and you're winning it's more enjoyable, there's no doubt about that," she said.
"We're a really talented group and the thing about this group is it can be anyone's night on any given contest. Everyone is super unselfish, it doesn't matter who does what, just to be winning and playing out there with the group is super special.
"Everyone is fit and healthy, Micah (Simpson) is our only injury, but I think she's almost back, hopefully, she'll be in the team again come the finals. We'll see what we can do."
