Katie was 'fobbed off' and told having more children would ease her pain

KATIE's severe period pain started to develop in her 20s. Doctors told her just to have more children and the pain should sort itself out.
Katie had not experienced any pain before giving birth, aged 17, to her daughter.
By the time Katie was aged in her 30s, her pain was excruciating and she booked in to see a gynaecologist.
She was diagnosed and had surgery for endometriosis. In the recovery room, Katie could hear a nurse pushing intrauterine device Mirena to other women as a solution to their problems.
But Katie was not so keen on a device that had not been about for long, nor did she want to have something inserted into her body after surgery. In her experience, Katie found female healthcare workers "less forgiving" about her condition.
After "years and years being fobbed off", Katie is sharing her story for the Victorian government's inquiry into women's pain.
Katie, now aged in her mid-40s, wants to improve access and understanding in women's health care. She wants women to feel they have choices as to what is right for their body.
Katie's endometriosis came back "absolutely rife" after she moved from the Macedon Ranges to the Ballarat region.
"I was in excruciating pain. I wanted a hysterectomy," Katie said.
"...I was crippled. For days I couldn't go to work and I would curl up in the foetal position.
"I had PMDD [premenstrual dysphoric disorder], I was suicidal, and I needed to deal with this or I thought I can't survive."
Almost 50 per cent of respondents to the Victorian women's health survey reported sexual and reproductive health issues like endometriosis directly affected their health and well-being.
About 30 per cent of respondents found poor mental health was a result of conditions such as endometriosis, menopause and chronic pain.
Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the uterus lining is found outside the uterus, causing a chronic inflammatory reaction. This typically creates issues with infertility and pain.
Diagnosis can take years.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, who lives with endometriosis, launched the inquiry in January. In doing so, she said women were less likely to receive treatment for chronic pain than men, largely because they were told their pain was normal by medical professionals.
More than 10,000 women and girls, aged 12-plus, have shared their story as part of the ongoing inquiry, with submissions to close on July 31, 2024.
Katie said all society needed to talk more about women's health. She said there was a lot of side-effects that did not typically get taught in sexual education at school, such as painful sex - there was a lot of shame.
Katie did find a GP who would listen, who took her concerns seriously, and referred her to a surgeon for an hysterectomy.
"Just being heard is important, and being believed," Katie said. "Sometimes if a women sings out, she's crazy, but let me decide what is right for my body.
"I'm totally fine now. If I was not going to use my uterus again, then why not get rid of it."
Katie said she was now pain-free and free from the monthly roller coaster of depression she would experience.
General practitioner Laura Chapman "stumbled" into specialising in women's health when she worked alongside a pelvic physiotherapist.
Dr Chapman told The Courier she "joined the dots" on patients seemingly not getting better and curiosity led her to educate herself better on best practice care.
She hoped the inquiry would act as a catalyst to better support GPs and promote meaningful, practical changes in treating women's health.
Dr Chapman said education for GPs was not readily available or as accessible as other medical specialties that had dedicated study leave. Another barrier, she has found, was in getting the right message through to GPs under pressure.
"We're reliant on doctors actually hearing about it and a much smaller percentage go on and implement change," Dr Chapman said.
"...Because GPs are a jack-of-all-trades, that should position us wonderfully for this work. Pelvic pain affects all parts of the body."
Dr Chapman, who is based in Melbourne, has moved to a multi-disciplinary approach in women's health. She said this might be administrative-heavy at first, but she was confident this was vital to best practice care.
Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital has become one of the state's first five public women's hubs, offering holistic health care for a range of conditions including, but not limited to, endometriosis, pelvic pain, polycystic ovary syndrome, perimenopause and menopause.
Drs May and Short have found many women presenting with pelvic pain in their clinic had been persisting with pain because they felt it was normal - but many women were also unaware of common, under-discussed side-effects with pelvic and period pain.
Dr Chapman hoped the inquiry would help to break down barriers to awareness - for health professionals and patients.
"The spoken word is so important," Dr Chapman said. "You're learning from the voices of people compared to a textbook and that is so much more powerful. I think we're on the right track."
