All the stats from Ballarat's big interleague win over Hampden

It's been a tough season on the field for the Melton South boys, but a few of them had plenty to smile about after the Ballarat Football Netball League's under-23 interleague victory over Hampden on Saturday.
Cody Chapman was awarded the best on-ground medal from AFL Victoria, but the statistics showed it to be a pretty even contribution across the board from the Ballarat team.
Chapman finished the game as Ballarat's leading possession winner with 23 touches including 14 contested possessions. He was the only Ballarat player to break 100 in the ranking points, finishing with 114 for the game which also included nine tackles and nine clearances.
He had plenty of help though with only four Ballarat players finishing with less than 10 possessions, and two of those had nine.
Redan's Khy Jess finished with 21 possessions with 14 of those won in a contest while Bacchus Marsh's Rye Penny also had a big day out with 19 touches. Mitch McLean, Adrian Monitto and Isaac Nixon all had plenty of the ball as well.
Up forward it was Sunbury's Jake Sutton who led the way. He had 18 possessions and three goals while Brady Wright also booted two majors.
The overall depth of the Ballarat team proved too much for Hampden with Archie Stevens a lone-hand for his side, finishing with 36 touches, 10 clearances and seven tackles.
The stats also reveal that Hampden ended up with more of the ball, but its inability to find a target going forward ultimately proved its undoing.
The HFNL finished with 346 possessions to 328 from the BFNL. Yet despite the extra ball, Ballarat was much more effective going forward with 55 inside 50 to just 40 from the home side.
These stats were provided by Knight Vision Analysis.
