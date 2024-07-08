The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Insidious': Soldier told pregnant ex he hoped her baby would die

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 9 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts where a man pleaded guilty to harassing his ex-partner. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where a man pleaded guilty to harassing his ex-partner. Picture by Adam Trafford

A soldier will keep his role with the Australian Defence Force after he escaped conviction for the repeated abuse and "gaslighting" of his pregnant ex-partner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.