How an ankle reconstruction sent Kaitlin on a sporting path to Malaysia

TWO YEARS in an ankle rehabilitation program at the RAD Centre has fuelled Kaitlin White's passion to pursue a career in helping others.
This path has taken the Federation University student out of her comfort zone deep into the Malaysian sporting works of badminton and sepak takraw, or kick volleyball.
Ms White's goal is to become an exercise physiologist to improve others' health outcomes, from elite athletes to patients in rehabilitation centres. In studying exercise and sports science, she has taken up a New Colombo Plan scholarship for a five-month study trip to broaden her understanding with Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpa.
"Exercise sport scientists play a crucial role in giving assistance and guidance on fitness, nutrition, and general health, therefore I would love to experience and learn from Malaysia's health and sport sectors," Ms White said.
"This experience is a once in a lifetime opportunity to put my flourishing skills set to use in a new environment where I will be pushed outside my comfort zone learning about different cultures, traditions and religions."
The NCP scholarship, via the federal government, offers Australian university students the chance to undertake offshore programs in eligible Indo-Pacific host locations.From a sports science perspective, this is a chance for Ms White to apply theory she has learned while comparing the Australian and Malaysian health and sports sectors.
But she was still caught off guard by when finding out her application had been successful right in the middle of exams.
"I was on the phone to one of my friends and she asked me if my emails were working, so naturally I checked and there was the email from NCP congratulating me on my successes," Ms White said.
"I couldn't believe it, I was not expecting to be successful and was in total shock."
For Ms White, pre-departure training has involved a visit to the Embassy of Malaysia in Canberra for cultural lessons and practical health and safety advice.
The Loreto College graduate has also undertaken a two-month internship with the National Youth Sports Institute in Singapore. This experience was a chance to learn how injury data can be translated into conditioning programming to reduce injury and help develop young athletes.
An ankle reconstruction put a stop to most of Ms White's own sporting pursuits.
The care and treatment before and after her surgery with the RAD Centre's strength and conditioning team, based at Selkirk Stadium, helped to reinforce the important role she could still play in sports.
"I no longer play sport, however, I am still involved within the sporting community but on the other end currently assisting individuals as a sports trainer and wanting to become an EP to help out and make a difference in someone's life," Ms White said.
