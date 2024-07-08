From refugee to Olympian: the Yual Reath story

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories.
Yual Reath has joined the ranks of Ballarat athletes competing on the Olympic stage.
Sports reporter Greg Gliddon speaks to Reath ahead of his journey to Paris and tells of the Ballarat champion who was forced from his homeland as a child and spent months in a refugee camp.
He started school in Ballarat at Macarthur Street Primary and later Delacombe Primary and overcame adversity, with the help of his coach Paul Cleary who saw his potential and helped him shine.
Ballarat's eyes will be on him in the coming weeks, along with javelin legend Kathryn Mitchell, who has also been announced as part of the Olympic team.
You can read about all of Ballarat's Olympic hopefuls, here.
Meanwhile, Melanie Whelan speaks to Ballarat woman 'Katie', who has fronted the Victorian government's inquiry into women's pain.
The endometriosis sufferer has spoken out after years of "being fobbed off" and wants to improve access and understanding in women's health care.
And Victoria Police have appealed for information to find missing Warrenheip mother Renee King, who hasn't been seen in Ballarat on May 30.
Have a great day.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
