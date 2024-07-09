The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

'Immeasurable benefit': Ballarat to host 2024 V/Line Cup football carnival

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
Updated July 9 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of AFL Victoria Greg Madigan, deputy mayor Peter Eddy and acting V/Line CEO Jonathan Mckeown announced the 2024 V/Line Cup will be held in Ballarat. Picture by Rachel Jackson
Head of AFL Victoria Greg Madigan, deputy mayor Peter Eddy and acting V/Line CEO Jonathan Mckeown announced the 2024 V/Line Cup will be held in Ballarat. Picture by Rachel Jackson

In a series first, Ballarat will host the V/Line Cup - a representative carnival for under 15 boys and girls footballers from regional Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.