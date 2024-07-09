'Immeasurable benefit': Ballarat to host 2024 V/Line Cup football carnival

In a series first, Ballarat will host the V/Line Cup - a representative carnival for under 15 boys and girls footballers from regional Victoria.
The three-day competition takes place during the AFL Grand Final week of each year, attracting more than 600 players and officials, and their families, to Ballarat.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Peter Eddy said the event will inject more than $675,000 into the economy.
"This is exactly the type of event that V/Line and the AFL bring to Ballarat that we think is of immeasurable benefit for everyone," he said.
The competition spreads across four different ovals: Mars Stadium, Marty Busch, City Oval and Learmonth Recreation Reserve.
"I think we're incredibly fortunate in Ballarat," Cr Eddy said. "Council and the sporting community has got together to say that the standards we need in Ballarat have to be those that can attract events like this."
"I think to have that quality facility available here, everyone coming here will be really impressed with what they see."
The carnival celebrates its 75th edition birthday this year.
Head of AFL Victoria, Greg Madigan, said the event is a highlight on their calendar.
"To be able to see the event go to Ballarat, a place with such rich football history, wonderful facilities and thriving community, will ensure a fantastic experience for more than 600 participants, officials and umpires involved," he said.
For many of the players, Madigan said the carnival serves as a pathway for those looking to extend their footy journey into the Coates Talent league and beyond.
"I think it brings the the talent together," he said. "It enables the talent scouts to have a look at all of that together, see how they compete with other talented kids around them."
Madigan said it is an extra-special occasion for those who get to play in front of a home or close-to-home crowd.
"There are a lot of kids coming from small country towns who may not get that opportunity to play in front of the numbers that they'll get here in September," he said. "I think that's just a real highlight for them."
The V/Line cup will kick-off on Monday September 23 and conclude on Wednesday September 25.
