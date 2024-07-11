'Freeze or pay a fortune': Ballarat renters going back to basics to stay warm

Ballarat's renters are struggling with their energy bills and many are taking extreme measures to stay warm this winter.
Darion Coghill rents in Winter Valley with her partner and one-year-old child.
She thought the house's central heating would be efficient, but the bills are brutal, especially for a young family.
"We close off as many areas as we can to try and not waste heat. We keep the temperature set low and rug up but it's hard trying to keep a toddler wrapped in so many layers all day," she said.
"We have resorted to bringing our son into our bed at night as we couldn't get his room warm enough and it isn't safe to give him heavy blankets."
Ms Cohgill's partner lost his job recently, and because of their previous income he can't get Centrelink support.
Other Ballarat locals have said they feel they had no choice between freezing or paying high gas bills.
One woman said she had a premature baby at home with heart disease.
"We can't just do extra blankets for him like we could with us," she said.
"The cold air could still make him sick. These days it's a lose-lose."
Health is a factor for a lot of people. Another woman said she would have to "figure something out" to pay her bill at the end of winter, needing heating for health issues after having a stroke.
She said without heating, she'd freeze and her health would decline.
"My health is first," she said.
Another Ballarat renter said she had been told to "get more carpet, heavier drapes, block drafts, and keep my central heating below 21".
"All of which I have done and I still have to have my gas bill on a payment plan and I am too scared to look at the actual amount - at this point I probably couldn't get a mortgage with a gas bill debt," she said.
Another resident said even though she had changed energy companies a year ago, she was still paying off a bill.
"Our utility bills were always big, and we were always on payment plans and usually had to apply for the hardship grant available every two years," she said.
It's not just Ballarat's notoriously cold and windy winters making houses icy and utility bills high - Australian houses don't pass the mustard when it comes to insulation.
Australian houses are often uninsulated, draughty, and fitted with inefficient heaters. Features like double-glazed windows are not common.
The World Health Organization's Housing and Health guideline for minimum indoor temperature is 18°C. A 2023 energy study found 81 per cent of Australian households over winter 2022, did not reach this minimum.
With high gas bills hitting households with dread, people face hard winters.
This is in part due to wholesale electricity prices coming down from a surge in 2022 triggered by international coal and gas prices and coal power plants going offline.
Bills continue to rise partly because retailers want to make their margins back from 2022, but also because prices are swinging wildly as the network moves away from its ageing coal-fired plants.
Gas prices have been trending upward for the past decade.
But the once cheap form of energy is now a huge expense costing people thousands.
There is also a limited supply with the Australian Energy Market Operator issuing regular warnings domestic supply will run out in the eastern states.
Buninyong-based energy assessor Dale Boucher has seen houses of all shapes across Ballarat.
Mr Boucher said he's seen people use masking tape to cover up gaps and draughts.
"I've seen some pretty bad houses, some houses which are one star out of 10," he said.
The Victorian Residential Efficiency Scorecard rates out of ten based on the average yearly cost to power a home.
"Mainly there have been really visible gaps, I've seen a lot of housing using masking tape around window architraves and skirting boards," Mr Boucher said.
He said because the Ballarat region has lots of homes that are more than a century old, many residents were facing this issue.
"When these houses were constructed they weren't looking at a high thermal performing house, it had to be made quite drafty because those houses had open fires and they needed a lot of fresh air to keep fires going and exhaust smoke," he said.
"Then houses built in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s have a lot of ventilation because gas heating wasn't externally flued; you had to have a lot of ventilation. Back then you had a lot of people smoking indoors, so you needed a lot of ventilation."
Mr Boucher said while the most common area of concern was insulation, he'll come across homes with little to none.
"Often I find that houses and rental properties will have some ceiling insulation, but it is next to useless," he said.
"A typical home will lose about 25 per cent of heat loss through walls; putting insulation in the walls is quite expensive. Most suspended houses don't have any underfloor insulation."
Draught proofing:
Areas which can be draught-proofed include:
Glazing
Drying wet clothes inside will impact how warm your house gets as well as contribute to condensation and moisture which could lead to mould.
Portable electric heaters are the most expensive form of heaters. Oil heaters, wall heaters, and portable fan heaters all have the same energy efficiency.
Changes in a rental can either be repairs or improvements - repairs should be reported to the property manager, while improvements can be a longer discussion.
Ballarat Real Estate director Allister Morrison said the best practice was to reach out to your property manager when needing to make changes in your home.
"It's a case-by-case situation," he said.
"When making adjustments to the property you should speak to property managers first to get guidance on what could work or couldn't be done."
Mr Morrison said if heaters are faulty or not running properly get it attended to quickly.
He said renters should not be concerned about being considered "difficult" when asking for repairs.
"You can't flag a tenant unless there is evidence of damage to a property," Mr Morrison said.
"It has to be a substantiated issue and taken to VCAT - it can't be because a property manager felt like it."
