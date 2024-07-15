In 'comfortable' male-dominated work sites, culture shifts are proving vital

WORKPLACE culture at UGL Ballarat had reached a point when most team members had been working together for 40 years. They had grown comfortable with each other.
UGL site manager Brad Adams started to realise a need for a culture shift to bring in new apprentices as an older workforce was ageing out to retirement.
He was trying to pinpoint what would be done when, at a Committee for Ballarat dinner, Mr Adams was seated with Women's Health Grampians' Ange van den Berg and Katja Fiedler.
They suggested Mr Adams considered what it might take to attract and retain more women in the team.
Some of this became seemingly obvious - safe, female changerooms and greater access to sanitary disposal bins - that women on site had otherwise put up with. But it was also about culture.
"That lead to two fundamental things: one, opening up the doors to 100 per cent employment prospects; and two, improved culture. The more women on site, the better the men behave," Mr Adams said.
"...Effectively we went right back to diversity and sexual harassment and what these look like."
UGL became one of the first Ballarat businesses to complete Women's Health Grampians' Act on Site training program.
The training is similar to the more widely-known Act at Work program, highlighting workplace attitudes, language and culture, but is more tailored to the construction and manufacturing industry to support women in non-traditional roles.
The Grampians region - which takes in the Central Highlands, Pyrenees and Wimmera - has up to double the rate of gendered violence that the state average.
Women in trades programs such as Act on Site and See What You Can Be have been designed to support women and men in male-dominated industries to form more inclusive, diverse and safe workplaces.
Mr Adams said UGL had also undertaken Sixteen Days of Activism global campaign against gendered violence because the messaging helped to reinforce the undercurrents for the attitudes they take into the workplace.
He said for this to be effective, genuine change, there needed to be an invested commitment from all supervisors and managers.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Change has not all been smooth. When UGL Ballarat started a monthly off-site lunch for female workers, there were questions of "pedestals" and why women were singled out.
That was until all workers began to realise this would allow the 11 per cent of the team on site who were female to have a safe space to connect and speak up about changes to improve diversity - such as needing a female changeroom.
There have been a couple of "false starts" in female apprentices with UGL Ballarat but Mr Adams said the team was determined to keep innovating. One project they had been considering was boot camp-style events to bring a group of girls on site together to explore school-based apprenticeship opportunities.
Mr Adams helped to establish the women in manufacturing network with Geelong Manufacturing Council.
He said metal-based trades in general tended to be overlooked in schools, with students typically more exposed to classes and skills related to woodwork and construction.
But there were no reasons why females could not hold their own - it was all about attitude.
Apprentices in WHG's Act on Site informational video pointed to a lack of awareness about different trade industries they could try. Others said their employers liked to take on female apprentices because stepping into a male-dominated industry often indicated a willingness and enthusiasm to learn.
We're effectively taken more than 100 years of women's rights to get to this point. We have to try and do whatever we can to fast track this.- Brad Adams, UGL Ballarat site manager
Act on Site coordinator Katja Fiedler said uptake for the program in the Wimmera had been slower to engage.
The first to sign up had been air ventilation specialists Smallaire in Horsham.
Ms Fiedler said that, just as in Ballarat, the program was adapted to meet businesses "where they're at".
"Most workplaces, especially in manufacturing and construction are still so male-dominated... it's about challenging some of the traditional ideas and challenging who has the capability to do the same work," Ms Fiedler said.
Job flexibility, such as part-time roles and job sharing, and greater career progression can be part of the conversation but Ms Fiedler said strong leadership buy-in was an important component to effective change.
Gradually, Mr Adams has noticed a distinct shift at UGL Ballarat.
"What I've really started to see is a real acceptance of women on the worksite - even in women speaking up more," Mr Adams said.
"It is a long path...we're effectively taken more than 100 years of women's rights to get to this point. We have to try and do whatever we can to fast track this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.