Carols by Candlelight calls for urgent Christmas miracle to survive

THE FUTURE of a popular Ballarat Christmas tradition remains in jeopardy, needing more than Santa's helpers to ensure it can take to the stage this December.
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight committee has launched an urgent financial appeal for a "Christmas miracle" to ensure the city can continue an event that has played out for more than 50 years in varying iterations.
This is the committee, formed by a group of friends, that campaigned to save Christmas in July 2019 when the Ballarat Ministers Network pulled out from the festive singalong due to struggles finding volunteers.
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight secretary Carolyn Bennett said the event needed to secure an extra $20,000 soon to ensure the 2024 event could go ahead. The shortfall had largely been felt from the withdrawal of major presenting partner Harcourts, which has undergone a change in management structure.
Ms Bennett said despite the goodwill of many businesses in the region, these were tough financial times and many were unable to offer funding.
Carols still has support from the City of Ballarat, such as in Mars Stadium for a venue, but Ms Bennett said there were still gaps.
The event costs $50,000 annually with performers and orchestras donating their time and efforts. Event organisers still had to cover basics such as sound, lighting, staging, security, water taps and waste management.
Ms Bennett said the community had started to rally via crowdfunding but, should a few businesses be able to offer corporate sponsorship, they could be able to safeguard the event "quickly".
"We've had so many knock-backs ... everyone's feeling the pinch," Ms Bennett said.
"We are sure there are some people out there who might have some sponsorship money they could offer - we just haven't found them yet."
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight has been averaging 10,000-strong crowds at Mars Stadium, including a huge turnout in nice weather in 2023. The non-secular event has a family fun focus with plenty of children's activities and beloved Christmas songs and carols.
Christmas carols as an event in Ballarat started in a backyard more than 50 years ago before shifting to Eureka Gardens for decades, then finding a base in North Gardens, City Oval and Mars Stadium.
Until 2000, there were two separate carols by candlelight events in Ballarat - one hosted by community churches and one by radio station 3BA. The events merged and positioned the 3BA Christmas Appeal as a charity beneficiary.
Ms Bennett said the committee hoped to secure the funding it needs by its next meeting in early August to be able to make a clear decision on the event.
She said while Christmas might be about five months away, a lot of planning went into the show now.
Any businesses able to help are urged to contact the committee directly.
