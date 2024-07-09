Insurance considerations for film and TV production studios

This is branded content.
Australia's film and TV industry largely comprises independent studios and filmmakers telling an eclectic array of stories.
From contemporary student filmmakers to gritty drama directors, Indigenous filmmakers and screenwriters like Rachel Perkins and Kodie Bedford, and to more established Hollywood names like James Wan, Baz Luhrmann, and George Miller (who loves shooting in regional Victoria) the strength of Australia's film and TV industry resides in its sheer diversity.
But there is a downside to our national film and TV industry being largely made up of independent voices, and that's the simple fact that logistical barriers may prevent Aussie filmmakers and screenwriters producing independent work.
Today, with on-site filming and studio or set rental being such prominent components of modern filmmaking, industry professionals need to have a solid understanding of insurance for film and TV production studios, independent productions, and even insurance to cover industry freelancers.
So what insurance considerations do filmmakers, actors, directors, and producers need to make when embarking on a film or television production project?
Shooting on-site and accounting for on-site hazards is a primary concern for many filmmakers. That's why public liability insurance is considered to be an absolute must for all production projects.
Public liability, or PL insurance, typically covers the costs that may arise as a direct result of injuries or accidents occurring to members of the public on-site, as well as any first aid expenses for injuries caused by production operations.
Simply put, PL insurance can support producers in accounting for injury and accident risks that may present themselves across various shooting locations.
Paired with robust risk assessment and risk mitigation strategies, PL insurance can help reduce the risks of staff injuries during film and television production projects.
Like PL insurance, worker's compensation is designed to provide cover in the event of an injury occurring on-set.
Except this time, the insurance cover is tailored for securing wages and covering medical expenses for those who have been employed to work on your project.
Worker's compensation cover can effectively help ensure that if an employee does accrue an injury and is incapacitated from performing their role in your project, they can still have their medical expenses and their agreed-upon wage covered by their employer.
For filmmakers and production studios, worker's compensation can effectively help reduce risks of financial loss in the event that a staff injury does occur.
How do production projects bounce back fiscally or even in the media when a primary figure (i.e. a director, producer, or lead actor) gets embroiled in a controversy or scandal?
Whether it's a breach of privacy or confidentiality or a defamation case, commercial producers indemnity is there to provide cover for all relevant legal costs as well as for any financial loss that immediately results from the insured event.
And if a primary figure does happen to be embroiled in a controversy or scandal, some indemnity insurance policies may even provide cover for expenses relating to reputation repair, including the costs of hiring public relations specialists.
Commercial producers indemnity can also provide cover in the event of an illness, injury or even death of directors, producers, or primary actors, ensuring that film and TV production projects can recoup their losses without additional stress following these unforeseen circumstances.
A lesser known but undeniably vital type of insurance for film and TV production projects, errors and omissions, or E&O insurance, is designed to provide cover in the event that your project is affected by any kind of piracy or intellectual property theft claim, defamation claim, accusation of invasion of privacy or publicity infringement, and even unauthorised use of trademarks or names during your production process.
Even something as minimal as an incorrectly placed film credit or suspected copyright infringement can result in legal action taken against your project, which is where E&O insurance can be such a vital investment.
These unique insurance policies are generally designed to provide cover against the events listed above for an agreed upon period following the commercial release of your completed film or TV project.
So, if a former cast or crew member or even members of the public, seek to contest any credits or copyrights placed on your film or TV project, your E&O insurance may be able to cover the legal expenses or other costs that will be required in addressing and responding to those accusations.
Finally, when producing any kind of film or television project, it's imperative for filmmakers and their producers to ensure that they're covered in the event that they experience any loss or damage of props, sets, costumes, wigs, and other wardrobe essentials.
As more big budget films are being produced and shot here in Australia, insurance cover for props, sets, and wardrobes has increasingly been considered a must.
Then there's insurance coverage for film equipment, including cameras, lighting, and sound equipment. These high-tech and high-cost essentials are often carted around across dozens of locations during even smaller budget projects.
With such high-volume transportation requirements, contingency plans that involve insurance cover are undeniably vital to modern film and TV production projects. Insurance coverage for equipment may also include coverage for film and photo negatives or tape covers.
So, all original copies of your production are also insured in the event that they are lost or damaged.
With more national and international projects popping up, including a Bollywood film deal in partnership with both the Australian and Indian federal governments, the future of Australia's film and television industry looks undeniably bright.
The development of SFX design studios across the country and the influx of new industry talent and projects provides filmmakers and other industry professionals with an abundance of professional opportunities.
So, if you're looking to get started as an indie filmmaker yourself, now may be the perfect time to do so. So long as you've ticked all the necessary insurance boxes, your first commercial projects should be smooth enough to facilitate.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
