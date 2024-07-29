Ballarat's growth and future planning a key job for council

Ballarat's rapid growth and future planning will challenge sitting and prospective councillors as houses, infrastructure and community assets need to be planned.
Victoria's local government election is coming up fast with October two months away.
The 2024 council election will be a first after changes made to Ballarat's ward system.
Rather than three wards with three councillors representing each ward, there will be nine wards, with only one councillor representing the ward.
The new wards:
Should Ballarat have a change in leadership, new councillors will take on multi-million dollar, large-scale projects they will need to wrap their head around and key challenges facing the municipality.
Rubbish and waste is an expensive service council is responsible for with major changes rolling out.
In light of the new four-bin system announced in 2020 - councils will have to implement the system.
In 2023, Ballarat councillors voted to change the kerbside waste removal schedule.
Food organics bins would be picked up weekly and general waste would be picked up fortnightly.
Glass bins will also be introduced at some stage.
Another controversial issue for Ballarat is that the council doesn't have a hard waste collection, rather ratepayers are issued tip vouchers when they get their rates notice.
Ballarat council is trialling a soft plastic program where 10,000 households can sign up to get special recycled plastic collection bags for their soft plastics.
As of July 24, about 1700 households had signed up to be a part of the program.
Council is also working on their Waste as a Resource strategy which looks at reducing landfill waste and becoming a circular economy.
Ballarat is growing at a fast rate, about two per cent a year, and is expected to reach 170,000 residents by 2041.
There are three growth zones, the northern, western and north-western areas, as well as a housing strategy being developed by the council.
These are so Ballarat's growth is manageable and as more houses are built.
Infrastructure like roads, schools, health access and more need to be a part of the growth process so when houses are built and the population grows, the means are already in place and congestion of community services and roads don't become a major issue.
The council's strategy proposes 29,000 by 2041 to house new residents.
Councillors voted to start community engagement with their housing strategy and will likely be voted on before the election.
This document will help shape the next 15 years of housing for Ballarat.
The Ballarat local government area includes dozens of suburbs, ranging from new developments like Lucas to semi-rural areas and older places like Soldiers Hill and central Ballarat - each with its issues and characteristics.
Planning will be one of the key parts of a councillor's role, and in Ballarat, many applications will come with complex backgrounds - flood overlay, fire overlay and heritage overlay might come into play.
The council not only has to work with its strategies but also with state government, such as the housing targets set for Ballarat - 46,900 by 2051.
The $23 million Bridge Mall redevelopment is due to be completed sometime in 2024, but the project has been controversial.
The struggling sector had businesses closing rapidly. To revitalise the area including Little Bridge Street, Bridge Mall and Norwich Plaza, the council funded a revamp of the area.
Works started in July 2023 but in March 2024, more money was sought due to the condition of the old bridge.
The project went from $18 million to $23 million due to the $4.7 million bridge blowout costs.
The project may be close to finishing, but the success of the mall will weigh on the shoulders of a new council.
Central Ballarat's parking has long been an issue in the community and among business owners.
After some push from local hospitality businesses, the council is trialling five-minute drop-off, and pick-up parks on Armstrong Street North, Lydiard Street and Mair Street.
After the Regent Cinema suddenly closed its doors in June, some residents blamed poor parking availability.
Ballarat continues to wait for the roll-out of state government's 2018 election promise of 1000 car parks.
One of the first major tasks faced by a new council is the budget.
Work begins on a new budget months in advance, new councillors will need to wrap their heads around the Ballarat economy, and budget process very early on.
The budget dictates the projected spending and earnings for the City of Ballarat over 12 months, including major capital works and maintenance.
The Ballarat budget looks at capital works, infrastructure, and hundreds of services.
The 2024-25 budget had $243.7 million worth of expenditure.
Ballarat's heritage is a key part of its charm. Balancing development and heritage can be a fine art.
Many have called out the council for lagging in the protection of heritage, which was why the Heritage Gaps Review was developed.
The review has over a thousand properties on it.
The council must also be mindful of heritage locations, and maintaining heritage across the municipality.
Developments like Bridge Mall project had concerns from residents about respecting its heritage.
With the split to nine wards with one councillor per ward, councillors will need to represent their single ward but also be across broader Ballarat issues.
With the new single wards, some current councillors will be running against each other as well as new candidates.
Advocating for both their single ward and for all of Ballarat may cause some friction and challenges ahead.
