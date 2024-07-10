These bakers had no idea about bush flavours until this great bake-off

WHEN they walked into the kitchen, none of the cooks had tasted any of the Australian bush flavours on offer.
By the time they plated up, Bush Brownie Bake-Off competitors were confident in experimenting and combining flavours to create delicious, unique treats for judges.
Plenty of taste-testing along the way helped.
Saltbush Kitchen's Brigid Corcoran, cake-maker Sara Kittelty and Gunditjmara elder Aunty Deb Rose each said they were inspired to try new combinations in their own baking after hosting the event in partnership with Ballarat Tech School for July 9.
Bush baker Rose said she was definitely keen to keep playing with bush flavours at home.
Rose, who has been involved in the Girls in STEM program, said she had enjoyed independent events at the tech school before and this event combined one of her other hobbies - baking.
"I thought it would be fun. I saw it incorporated Indigneous culture, which I wanted to learn more about, and baking," Rose said. "I didn't know Australia had so many different native foods until today."
Rose and Charlie chose to contrast the nutty, coffee-like flavour of wattleseed with strawberry gum and keep strawberry flavouring into their icing.
BELOW: A taste of some of the bush brownies plated up for judging.
Bakers were presented with dried, preserved and fresh bush flavours to taste and consider. Ms Kittelty served up three baking techniques - and the rest was up to bakers.
Lucy and Piper said this was less stressful than at school cooking lessons when they had to cram a bake into a class. Instead, they had time to experiment a bit more.
They went for mint and strawberry gum in the brownie complemented by rosella jam, orange and lemon zest and a white chocolate ganache.
Lucy said one piece of advice she liked was to melt the sugar into the chocolate to help make the brownie look shinier.
Ms Kittelty said it was great to see young bakers engaging with new bushfoods and new flavours.
"Some of the combinations are unusual, which I'm excited to try," Ms Kittelty said. "I absolutely love seeing people who are going to be bakers of the future trying new flavours.
"It's so easy to incorporate bush flavours when you have a bit of experience."
Aunty Deb was humbled by the "heart and soul" bakers put into their efforts and their enthusiasm in trying bush spices, especially in NAIDOC Week, which celebrates the culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
She watched bakers closely offering help in attention to detail in plating up. Her main concern was having to pick a favourite.
"I've just had so much fun," Aunty Deb said.
"...Just their talent in decorating their brownies - it was something I had not expected from this age group."
