The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style 1/Ballarat Food News
Community

These bakers had no idea about bush flavours until this great bake-off

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 10 2024 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bush Brownie Bake-Off contenders Charlie and Rose with their 'Red Heaven' entry featuring Wattleseed and Strawberry Gum at Ballarat Tech School for NAIDOC Week on July 9, 2024. Picture by Gwen Liu
Bush Brownie Bake-Off contenders Charlie and Rose with their 'Red Heaven' entry featuring Wattleseed and Strawberry Gum at Ballarat Tech School for NAIDOC Week on July 9, 2024. Picture by Gwen Liu

WHEN they walked into the kitchen, none of the cooks had tasted any of the Australian bush flavours on offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.