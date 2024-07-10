Have you got what it takes? Bendigo Spirit to hold open try-outs at Selkirk

In an exciting opportunity for players, try-outs for WNBL team Bendigo Spirit will be held at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday July 14.
Bendigo's general manager, Dan Jackson, said Ballarat will be a key focus for the club going forward.
"We're located in Bendigo and that's our home," he said. "But Ballarat being so close to us in such a big basketball market - I think we'd be silly to overlook it."
The trials are open to all women 16 and above - the club are scouting for potential academy players, training players, development players and fully-rostered WNBL players.
"It's our job as the professional team in the region to know what talents around," he said.
"So it's a good opportunity for us to see what's around, assess where we're at and see if there's any any players that can help our roster going forward."
The Spirit has an existing relationship with Ballarat through their head coach Kennedy Kereama, who is also the coach of the women's Miners.
Kereama has lead the Miners to a highly-successful season - the team secured a spot in the finals after their most recent win against Casey.
At try-outs, Kereama said participants can expect a pretty standard on-court session to test their skills.
"We want to put players through some of the exposure to the environment of a professional sporting situation," he said.
Kereama said he generally looks for five general characteristics in potential recruits - personal, physical, mental, ability to learn and basketball skill.
Before the recent introduction of the Geelong United into the WNBL this year, the Spirit were the only Victorian regional team in the WNBL.
In future, Kereama said the Spirit will be looking to hold trials in multiple locations across regional Victoria.
"Community exposure is really important to us," he said.
"So an opportunity to try and bring the program elsewhere is fairly important for us."
Jackson said while nothing is set in stone as of yet, the Spirit are considering making the trip to Ballarat during the WNBL pre-season.
"There'll definitely be some activity," he said. "We're just not exactly sure what it'll be just yet."
Try-outs will begin at 10:15AM on Sunday July 9 at Selkirk Stadium.
