The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Have you got what it takes? Bendigo Spirit to hold open try-outs at Selkirk

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
Updated July 10 2024 - 11:56am, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama (also the women's Miners coach) will be holding open tryouts for the 2024-25 WNBL season. Picture by ADam Trafford
Bendigo Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama (also the women's Miners coach) will be holding open tryouts for the 2024-25 WNBL season. Picture by ADam Trafford

In an exciting opportunity for players, try-outs for WNBL team Bendigo Spirit will be held at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday July 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.