Mulleted hoon 'antagonised' police on night of wild driving in Ballarat CBD

A mulleted hoon who evaded police and performed burnouts to a crowd of onlookers in Ballarat's CBD has been described as deliberately antagonising officers.
Nathan Eagles, 19, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 9, 2024, to a series of charges in relation to a reckless night of driving.
About 1.05am on February 21, 2024, police officers saw Eagles driving a silver Ford Falcon along Dana Street at a high speed.
A check by officers confirmed the car had a different vehicle's number plates attached, so they followed the 19-year-old when he continued to speed down Skipton Street.
The officers then activated their lights and sirens, but soon stopped pursuing the young-hoon as he continued to drive dangerously.
This incident was filmed by multiple people at the APCO service station on Skipton Street, and this group were later seen driving a convoy of cars on Ballarat streets.
Officers then found the silver Ford Falcon parked nearby, and as they approached the vehicle, Eagles, who they described as a man with a thin build and dark mullet, ran back into the car and sped off.
Later that night, police were contacted about vehicles performing burnouts in a parking lot in Ballarat's CBD.
When officers arrived at the parking lot, several of the vehicles from the convoy they had observed earlier were present, and they also saw Eagles standing next to the Ford Falcon.
The 19-year-old was arrested in relation to the incident on March 22, 2024, and in an interview he admitted to performing burnouts and driving at a high speed on the night of February 21.
During Tuesday's hearing, defence lawyer Brett O'Sullivan said Eagles had experienced a difficult childhood, which was characterised by separation from his family.
He also said his client had admitted his behaviour was "stupid", but as he had pleaded guilty and had no prior criminal convictions, a fine would be appropriate punishment for his actions.
This was disputed by police prosecutor leading senior constable Steve Repac, who said the "hooning driver" had "antagonised" police on more than one occasion.
He urged Magistrate Guillaume Bailin to include rehabilitative programs as part of the 19-year-old's sentence, as it would provide greater protection to the general public.
Mr Bailin said Eagles' behaviour was "highly concerning'' as it had put the community's safety at risk.
He said he was not convinced a fine was appropriate punishment as the 19-year-old had shown a "flagrant disregard for law and order".
Mr Bailin said he would delay sentencing the young-hoon to allow him time to prove he could engage in "pro-social" programs.
Eagles will return to court on October 14.
