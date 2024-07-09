The Courier
Court

Mulleted hoon 'antagonised' police on night of wild driving in Ballarat CBD

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 9 2024 - 8:20pm, first published 8:19pm
A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to performing burnouts and speeding. Picture file
A mulleted hoon who evaded police and performed burnouts to a crowd of onlookers in Ballarat's CBD has been described as deliberately antagonising officers.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

