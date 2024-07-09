Ballarat event in jeopardy after funding shortfall

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier here with today's top stories from our newsroom.
It's been a Ballarat icon for more than 50 years.
But tough economic times mean sponsorship is hard to come by, putting the city's annual Carols by Candlelight event in jeopardy for 2024.
Melanie Whelan spoke to event organisers, who say $20,000 is needed to secure the event for the year. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up to generate community support.
In city development, Alison Foletta looks at the latest in the proposed train station overhaul, where council wants to move the proposed overpass to keep in with the station's heritage details.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
