Driver claims he had wireless alcohol interlock before ute was impounded

An Enfield man has lost his car after allegedly trying to convince police he had a wireless alcohol interlock in his vehicle after they pulled his ute over in Ballarat's CBD.
Police were patrolling the city about 9.30pm on Sunday, July 7 when they saw the Nissan Navara ute on Sturt Street and intercepted the driver.
While speaking to the 24-year-old, officers from the Highway Patrol learned he was required to have an alcohol interlock fitted in his ute because of a previous drink driving conviction.
But when they asked him to identify the interlock, he allegedly told them his ute was fitted with a "wireless door-mounted device",
When police questioned him further he allegedly told them he had removed it from another vehicle in an attempt to pass it off as a wireless system.
That didn't sit well with the officer, who impounded his ute for 30 days. He also received a summons to appear in court at a later date.
He was one of four drivers who lost their cars for 30 days in the city on Sunday.
About 12.45am on Sunday, July 7, Highway Patrol officers were in the Mitchell Park area when they saw a VW Golf hatchback driving on Liberator Drive, allegedly speeding.
Police said the vehicle was displaying red P-plates, however they allege the 18-year-old driver from Sebastopol only had a learner permit, and did not have a licenced accompanying driver with him.
The Golf was impounded and the driver was released pending a summons to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Later on Sunday afternoon, officers were in the CBD when their automatic number plate reader alerted them to a suspended driver associated with a Holden Commodore station wagon.
Police spoke to the 59-year-old driver in the Curtis Street carpark, but the 59-year-old driver allegedly told police he was not aware of the suspension a result of a previous offence.
But officers soon found an infringement notice in the driver's door pocket, which was directly related to the suspension.
That car was also impounded for 30 days, and police said the driver will receive a summons to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
About 7.30pm on July 7, members from the Crime Investigation Unit were patrolling the CBD when they saw a hatchback allegedly being driven erratically on Sturt Street.
They pulled the Toyota, and its 27-year-old driver over, and allege he was disqualified from driving in Victoria and his vehicle car was unregistered.
He allegedly told police he had been in the Ballarat area for the day and he was preparing to return to his home in Richmond.
Police impounded his car for 30 days and also received a summons to appear in court.
