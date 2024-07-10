The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police
Roads

Driver claims he had wireless alcohol interlock before ute was impounded

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 10 2024 - 10:37am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat police impounded four vehicles in Ballarat on Sunday, June 7, 2024. Pictures supplied
Ballarat police impounded four vehicles in Ballarat on Sunday, June 7, 2024. Pictures supplied

An Enfield man has lost his car after allegedly trying to convince police he had a wireless alcohol interlock in his vehicle after they pulled his ute over in Ballarat's CBD.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.