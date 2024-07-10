'In need of some love': Five new cricket nets unveiled at Mount Clear

While the winter weather is firmly settling in, the Mount Clear Cricket Club is setting the foundations for a supernova summer.
Five new nets have been unveiled at the Mount Clear Recreation Reserve, to be used by the club and community.
President Andrew Vandebyl has been involved with the club for over 30 years - he said the old nets have stuck around for as long as he has.
"We were running three nets that were pretty dilapidated and in need of some general love," he said.
The development comes as a result of a partnership between council and state government - City of Ballarat contributed approximately $561,000 to the Mount Clear Cricket Club Community Cricket Nets Project, and the state government added $100,000.
State member for Eureka, Michaela Settle, was present for the launch of the nets on Tuesday July 9.
"Mount Clear is an incredible community that's about to have an even more incredible cricket training facility that hits for six," she said.
"The new facility will bring even more young aspiring cricketers into the mix, strengthening both the sport and the community for years to come."
Alongside Settle at the launch was City of Ballarat councillor Ben Taylor, who said the council is committed to improving facilities in the league.
"We are very proud to be able to keep rolling out these incredible cricket nets throughout Ballarat," he said.
"We have seen some fantastic nets rolled out at Doug Dean Reserve in Delacombe, Alfredton Recreation Reserve and Russell Square in East Ballarat in the recent years, now Mount Clear Recreation Reserve is home to these fantastic facilities."
The Mount Clear cricket club is home to more than 200 players, which is a number Vanderbyl hopes to grow with the support of the new facilities.
"When you turned up to the club, the old nets looked very tired," he said.
"Now that we've got the same facilities as everyone else, it does help with recruitment, especially with parents seeing what we have and what we can offer their children."
Vanderbyl said a target area for the club is the expansion of their female and gender diverse pathway.
"We want more girls playing cricket," he said.
"With the new facilities hopefully they stick around for the under-fourteens and under-seventeens moving into cricket in Melbourne, and senior cricket in Ballarat as well."
The nets benefit the community as well as the club - two of the nets are dedicated to the public for year-round use, while the remaining three are at the club's disposal.
