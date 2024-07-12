508 Forest Street, Buninyong

Positioned in one of Buninyong's most sought-after spots is this beautifully presented home.
"Arriving at the property, you're met by a frontage that feels like a botanic garden," said Adam Vranesic, real estate agent.
"There's a lot of yard space that has been very well loved and maintained."
This fully-enclosed sanctuary is great for kids and pets, and is arguably one of the best front yards in the area. The backyard is also fully enclosed and proves amazing for entertaining all year long.
The residence itself also stands out from the crowd.
"It's a unique home in terms of location, block size, and design," Mr Vranesic said. "It's a very spacious, high-end build that has been well designed for entertaining."
All the rooms are a great size and enjoy an abundance of natural light.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area adjoins a large balcony with park views, and is perfect for a quiet night in or entertaining guests.
In addition, there are another two large separate lounge/family rooms, as well as a stand-alone home office.
Of the three spacious bedrooms, two feature built-in robes, while the main suite boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The central bathroom is smartly positioned between the two secondary bedrooms and has a separate shower and bath, as well as heating and cooling for year-round comfort.
The location is highly popular due to the close proximity to schools, shopping, and public transport. It's an easy stroll to the Buninyong Golf Club, and a five minute walk to the De Soza park.
The walking track and park opposite the home is extremely popular with the locals, and you are just a short walk directly to Buninyong Town Centre. Plus, it's only a quick drive to Ballarat CBD.
"The property almost has a Queensland appeal to it, in the way it's been designed and in terms of the yard. I feel that it will get a lot of interest from out-of-town buyers," Mr Vranesic said.
You can also enjoy the added convenience of a two-car garage, and the overall privacy this property affords.
