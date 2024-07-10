CHFL coach calls time: 'I don't have the time to commit to the job'

A Central Highlands Football League senior coach has decided against going on for another season owing to time demands.
Learmonth's Jake Dunne says increased work commitments have forced him to end his tenure after two years.
"I don't have the time to commit to the job," he said.
"Work has become a lot busier and is going to demand a lot more of my attention for at least the next 12 months.
"There's not the capacity to give the time needed to be a senior coach," Dunne said.
"I have fallen in love with the club and the group.
"I want to do the right thing by them and do what's best for them.
"They deserve to have someone who is there for them all the time.
"When you're missing training sessions, that's not fair on the player group or the club, especially when we're in a development stage."
Dunne crossed from the Ballarat Swans in the BFNL to take up the position in 2023.
The 32-year-old played nine games last season and just five this year - making coaching his priority over playing.
He led Lakies to eight wins and 10th spot in 2023 and has them on five wins in 11 games to date this season and 11th.
Dunne said the role had largely been what he had expected when he took it on.
"There's been ups and downs. That's all part of it."
He said he was aware from the outset of the demands on his time the position would provide.
"It's just that my career has evolved rapidly and now demands more time."
Dunne said the role had provided many learning curves, given it was his first time as a senior head coach.
He said learning to manage young people had been among the new challenges, but an enjoyable one.
"There's time to be stern and time to be soft. It's all about getting the right balance. It's a juggling act."
Dunne said the club had provided plenty of support with an expanded coaching panel this season - something he was grateful for.
He said they had identified relatively early last year there was a need for more support around him.
Dunne said his successor would have a strong structure around him and a solid list to work with.
Dunn said with the decision about his future made, the focus was now on finishing the season on a high.
While it is a long shot, Lakies still hold finals aspirations.
They are six premiership points outside the top eight with five matches to play in the remaining six home and away rounds.
"We still have a lot to play for. The season's not done.
"All our games are winnable.
"If we keep winning we're a chance (of playing finals)," Dunne said.
"It's in our hands."
Learmonth faces Ballan (13th) on Saturday.
Then follows a bye, Rokewood-Corindhap (10th), Dunnstown (7th), Gordon (3rd) and Springbank (17th).
Learmonth joins Springbank in the search for a new coach for next season, with the Tigers' Andrew Challis also deciding to finish up at the end of the year.
Rokewood-Corindhap has already appointed new joint coaches Ed Denouden and Lucas Murphy to succeed Shaune Moloney.
