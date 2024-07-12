13 Eyckens Road, Lucas

In the heart of coveted Lucas Estate, this brand-new JG King custom build boasts a modern design and a steel frame construction, promising durability and contemporary style.
The spacious living areas flow effortlessly, providing ample room for relaxation and entertainment.
The well-appointed kitchen features a stunning stone finish and a full butler's pantry complete with a sink and generous storage options. Adjacent is a spacious dining area, perfect for family gatherings and casual meals.
This home boasts four generously sized bedrooms, each offering comfort and privacy. The main bedroom includes a luxurious ensuite with a double vanity, a separate toilet, and a large shower.
The remaining bedrooms share a well-appointed central bathroom, ensuring convenience for the whole family.
Ducted heating and cooling provides year-round comfort, making every corner of this residence an inviting sanctuary. You can also enjoy the convenience of a spacious linen closet behind the kitchen, and practical laundry storage.
Step outside to discover a large undercover area, ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining year-round.
The fully landscaped front and rear gardens enhance the appeal of the outdoor space, creating a serene environment to relax and unwind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.