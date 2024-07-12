The Courier
13 Eyckens Road, Lucas

By Feature Property
July 13 2024 - 8:30am
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • $725,000 - $765,000
  • AGENCY: Buxton Ballarat
  • AGENTS: Peter Burley 0402 220 356 | Josh Gay 0458 303 270
  • INSPECT: By appointment

In the heart of coveted Lucas Estate, this brand-new JG King custom build boasts a modern design and a steel frame construction, promising durability and contemporary style.

