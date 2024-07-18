'Stockpiling': Why this could be a good time to buy a house in Ballarat

With 3368 properties listed for sale in the Ballarat market, home buyers now have more power to negotiate prices down.
Ballarat's home value, including house and units, has declined 5.5 per cent to $ $535,396 in the past 12 months, according to real estate statistics agency CoreLogic.
The median price of houses decreased 5.8 per cent to $568,341 and the median price of units was down 3.5 per cent to $356,671.
PRD Ballarat director Jason Birch said they still sold more than 150 properties in the last quarter in the current soft market.
There is always a core group of people who buy a property and a price point that satisfies vendors and convinces buyers at the same time is the key, he said.
"At the moment, it's a buyer's market," Mr Birch said.
CoreLogic data shows the median vendor discount in Ballarat has reached five per cent in May, which means half of the property's final sale price is more than five per cent cheaper than the original asking price.
There are 3368 properties listed in Ballarat, which is 1.5 times more than Bendigo, according to CoreLogic's June data.
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said an accumulation of stockpiling in Ballarat is the key reason for the gap of housing growth rate between Ballarat and Bendigo.
"This gives prospective buyers more choice in the properties they are looking at, and ultimately more power to negotiate prices down in Ballarat than in Bendigo," Ms Owen said.
Federation University Professor George Earl said the drop of home value in Ballarat is "on the back of huge growth".
"Ballarat grew by rainfly, the biggest growth of any regions in the whole of Australia, during the pre and post COVID era," Mr Earl said.
"You can't expect it to grow and grow. You've got to expect that there's a cyclic - [Ballarat's] affordability index is one of the worst performers in the whole country."
Mr Earl said a health market is when the house price equals the consumer price index (CPI).
"One of the problems we have in Australia more than the last 30 years is that house prices have tended to overall exceed CPI," he said.
Mr Earl said data from Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that the regional areas' growth will be about 40 per cent of their cities in the next 20 years.
"Where does that [growth] go in Victoria? It will go to places like Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong," Mr Earl said.
The demand for housing in regional Victoria will increase by almost 250,000, which will put increasing pressure on the supply chain of housing, he said.
"Regional growth in Australia - has to be very strong. It can not be not strong for the good of the country," Mr Earl said.
