Fate decided for heritage Lydiard Street level crossing gates

The fate of Lydiard Street's heritage level crossing gates has been decided, with the state government making its mind up on their preferred position.
An application has been lodged with Heritage Victoria for approval to place the heritage-style swinging gates in a "static position" near the current electronic boom gates at the crossing.
This would mean the end to any plans to restore the heritage swinging gates to working order - which were destroyed by a runaway train in May 2020.
The application was necessary as a condition of the gates' heritage permit requirements, which meant the state government had to explore possible ways of including the heritage gates at the station.
"V/Line and the Department of Transport and Planning also investigated the possibility to return the replica gates in a functional capacity but following extensive assessments in consultation with rail and heritage experts, this was determined not to be a viable long-term solution," a state government statement said.
This comes as no surprise to advocates for the restoration of the heritage gates, with the state government ruling out gates swinging across the train tracks early in the consultation process.
Save Our Station Ballarat president Gerald Jenzen said the heritage application came as a "complete surprise" and doubted the state government's numbers.
"It is a complete surprise and is disappointing given that in the State Budget not long ago we were told that a decision had been deferred for a year. We would dispute the approval rate claimed by Engage Victoria for a fixed position for the gates," Mr Jenzen said.
"The community survey was crafted in such a manner that the option of retaining the gates in an operating condition was not one of the options available and we have difficulty with the suggestion that the public really wanted a replica set of gates in a fixed position.
"We would also dispute that there was a safety problem with the swing gates as they operated for many many years with no accident record.
"The accident that occurred was due to the train hitting the gates when they were closed in the expectation that the train was to stop at the station. There is documented evidence of far greater safety issues with Boom Barriers."
Mr Jenzen has lodged a Freedom of Information request for the government's community survey documents. He said the request was refused, but with a partial release of documents yet to be handed over.
"We have not yet seen the permit application or the details of how this will look and will comment further when and if it is publicly advertised. We have also not seen the heritage impact statement that would justify this decision," Mr Jenzen said.
"One wonders about the timing and whether this is a political decision to take some of the heat out of the public opposition to the form of the proposed disability access at the station."
In July 2023, V/Line provided an options report to Heritage Victoria for the level crossing, drawing on feedback from its earlier public consultation process.
According to the state government, 93 per cent of the 720 respondents either supported, or did not oppose, retaining the current electronic boom barriers and placing the heritage gates nearby in a static position.
V/Line's options report assessed five possible outcomes for the crossing and came back with two "viable" options, neither of which would see the return of the heritage swinging gates.
Of the two "viable" options, one proposal backed by PTV and V/Line would see the heritage gates put up in an educational display near the Ballarat train station, away from the level crossing.
The second option proposes to leave the heritage gates in a static position at the crossing, but use the modern boomgates - similar to the level crossing at Humffray Street North, near Bakery Hill. This second option was ultimately selected.
In the wake of the May 2020 crash, Lydiard Street was closed for about 18 months, with V/Line ultimately installing boom-style gates to allow the road to reopen. The state government spent $11.5 million on reopening the intersection.
Elsewhere, the City of Ballarat has voiced its disapproval of the state government's proposed overpass design for the Ballarat Train Station.
The council called for a "less bulky" alternative design, and to relocate the overpass 55 metres from its proposed location, as to not impact historical details of the station.
