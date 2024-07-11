Two dogs, 'insulting remarks' and a 'busting' defendant at Ballarat hearing

An alleged stalker has been told not to bring his dogs back to court after he attended a hearing with two large German Shepherds.
Michael Phillips, 72, made a series of statements in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 8, 2024, which included accusing Magistrate Ronald Saines of not listening to the police prosecutor, saying he was "busting for the toilet" and that he wouldn't waste his money on funding legal representation for "something as trivial" as stalking charges.
He also refused to say why he had brought his two German Shepherds to court, which were clad in service dog vests, when asked by Mr Saines.
Phillips is accused of stalking an Australian Catholic University Ballarat staff member, after they asked him to leave the university during the campus' open day on August 27, 2023, because he was allegedly making staff and students uncomfortable.
After this, Phillips allegedly repeatedly called the staff member at work and left a series of voicemail messages demanding to talk to them about his removal from the campus.
The 72-year-old allegedly also repeatedly emailed the staff member with gospel excerpts and "incoherent ramblings", and on one occasion, allegedly emailed her an image of her private Facebook profile.
During the reading of the prosecution summary, Phillips, who represented himself, left the bench and began collecting his items in the back of the court.
When Mr Saines asked him what he was doing, Phillips said he was "busting for the toilet", and asked if the hearing could be ended.
"I did not mean to interrupt you, that would be the last thing I would want to do," he said.
"We are here for your comfort, not mine."
When prosecutor Steve Wood continued to read the police summary, Phillips again interrupted proceedings.
"Do we really need to hear all this?" he said.
"I'm not listening, you're not listening, he's mumbling away."
An increasingly frustrated Mr Saines told Phillips to stop interrupting the court with "insulting remarks".
After the police summary, Phillips told the court he had not been served with court documents and that he had experienced mistreatment by police during his arrest.
When asked if he intended to gain legal representation for a contested hearing, he said he would not "waste money on something as trivial as this".
"This is an extremely trivial issue Your Honour, I've been treated ve ry badly, extremely badly, not by the entire members of police but by some," Phillips said.
The hearing concluded after Mr Saines asked the 72-year-old if he had brought the two service dogs into court because he had impaired vision.
"I wear glasses, Your Honour, I'm not sure if you've noticed?" Phillips said in reply.
Mr Saines then told Phillips not to bring his dogs with him when he returned to court.
"Do you know anything about this situation? You know nothing whatsoever," Phillips said in a raised voice.
"Do I need to take this up with the chief magistrate? Your Honour I can't get any sense out of this court.
"I would like to get further and better particulars, can I get a copy of the summary that has been very well read by Steve Wood using all his powers of elocution?"
Phillips will return to court for a contested hearing on September 6.
