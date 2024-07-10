The CHFL's biggest 2024 'what if' moments

What if...
We will never know.
Here are the biggest 2024 "what if" moments Central Highlands Football League clubs are undoubtedly looking back on and wondering what a difference it would have made to where they sit with six rounds to play had they gone another way.
What if the Cats had had the opportunity to play out abandoned games against Buninyong and Hepburn, and won.
The additional four premiership points would have them third with a one-game cushion inside the top four instead of fourth and just half a game inside the top eight and feeling some heat.
On the other side of the coin, losses in each would have had Newlyn outside the top eight.
What if Hepburn had beaten Newlyn in their abandoned game. The Burras would be fourth.
With the same scenario, Buninyong would be on par with Skipton, Carngham-Linton.
Also on the Bombers, they have also been impacted by being the only side to lose to Springbank.
That's hurt, giving up four points to every team which has played and beaten the Tigers.
If the Grasshoppers had beaten Creswick (which has just two wins) and Daylesford, which they conceded two goals to inside the last minute to lose by a kick, what a different story it would be.
They would be another team on 28 premiership points and right in the thick of the hunt for finals instead of being 10th and on a lifeline.
If two last gasp losses to Dunnstown (5 points) and Gordon (3 points) had been wins, the Emus would be on equal premiership points with leaders Bungaree and Daylesford.
If only Lakies had been able to kick on from their opening round win over Carngham-Linton.
