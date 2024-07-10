Ballarat Highlanders get Gold Blooded - here's how to get involved

The Highlanders Rugby Club will get a taste of the world stage when it hosts a night of Rugby Australia's Gold Blooded Tour on Thursday July 11.
The evening will be jam-packed, with training held by Rugby Victoria and Rugby Australia, as well as appearances from former Wallaby Morgan Turinui and Wallaroo Violeta Tupuola.
Highlanders president Tristan McGrath said it is the first time for the club to host the event in his presidency of more than ten years, and it is a great opportunity for everyone involved with the club.
"The recognition and support from both Rugby Victoria and Rugby Australia is just fantastic," he said.
"Obviously as a regional club, an hour and a half or so away from Melbourne, it is easy for regional rugby to fall off Rugby Victoria's maps."
The Gold Blooded Tour was developed by Rugby Australia with the aim to bring rugby to to metro and regional towns across Australia.
There's something for everyone - the program will begin with a Get Into Rugby Clinic, which is open to ages between four and 12 of any skill level, followed by a specialised training session for the under 16 and seniors teams.
"To have coaches of this sort of calibre coming down is absolutely fantastic," McGrath said.
"Both our players and coaches will be able to learn a lot from these representatives and just new faces, new perspectives and the amount of amount of experience that these players have is just phenomenal."
The Highlanders will have the chance to reciprocate the support from Rugby Australia this weekend when the Wallabies take on Wales in Melbourne on Saturday night.
The evening will kick off at 5.30pm at Doug Dean Reserve in Delacombe - there will be a barbecue dinner provided by the club, and even an opportunity to steal a photo with the Wallaby's mascot Wally.
To register for the Get Into Rugby Clinic, you can sign up through the Rugby Victoria website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.