The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How this little lizard has become part of Hallie's story to celebrate

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 10 2024 - 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kimberley rock monitors are not strictly what Hallie Raveneau's ancestors would have painted, but they are part of the Ballarat Wildlife Park head reptile keeper's story. Picture by Kate Healy
Kimberley rock monitors are not strictly what Hallie Raveneau's ancestors would have painted, but they are part of the Ballarat Wildlife Park head reptile keeper's story. Picture by Kate Healy

THERE is a key point of difference between the artwork Hallie Raveneau creates compared to her ancestors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.