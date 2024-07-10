How this little lizard has become part of Hallie's story to celebrate

THERE is a key point of difference between the artwork Hallie Raveneau creates compared to her ancestors.
Ballarat Wildlife Park's head reptile keeper likes to include all sorts of Australian animals she meets in her life and her work.
For Raveneau, this is all part of her storytelling.
The Gamilaroi woman has made two of the wildlife park's Kimberley rock monitor lizards a feature in an art piece she has made for NAIDOC Week. Black hand prints and spirits emerging from white dots play into the 2024 NAIDOC theme: keep the fire burning; blak, loud and proud.
And Raveneau is proud the share her stories with team members and visitors to the wildlife park.
"All my art work is about animals because it keep me connected to culture," Raveneau said.
"...This is the first time I've wanted to do something for NAIDOC Week here because there wasn't a whole lot of celebrations in Victoria. I've come from Queensland and it's really big up there."
NAIDOC Week is a chance for everyone to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The annual awareness campaign was originally called the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee and can be traced to the 1920s.
Ballarat Wildlife Park has ordered hoodies featuring Raveneau's design that have been held up in he post.
Raveneau said it was special to see the jumper design and she hoped staff might still get a chance to wear them this NAIDOC Week while out and about the park.
This is Raveneau's second year working at Ballarat Wildlife Park and she enjoyed the opportunities this offered her in working with a range of animals.
The sand goanna is Raveneau's totem animal but she felt a special connection to most of the park's reptiles.
"I just like them a lot," Raveneau said. ''...Even though I'm not painting the same [animals as ancestors did], these are animals I feel very close to."
YOU MIGHT LIKE: Pro-wrestlers show fluffier side at Ballarat Wildlife Park
Meanwhile, Ballarat Wildlife Park welcomed three male little blue penguins Maverick, Rose, and Stanley into its colony from Melbourne Zoo. Koala joeys have also started to poke their heads out these school holidays, much to the delight of visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.