Heard of the Glam Slam? This event goes hand-in-hand with big picture work

WHAT started as a day out has doubled in numbers in a two-day, booked out tournament showdown for Tennis Ballarat.
The worldwide LGBTIQA+ circuit - best known at Australian Open level as the Glam Slam - is back for more mid-winter fun.
Tennis Ballarat's Geoff Reese and Leah Ashton said this had become one of the most fun fixtures on the venue's calendar the past four years. But it also fit into the centre's bigger picture on inclusion and a safe space for all to be active.
"Everything we do here, we're inclusive," Ms Ashton said. "It's a great weekend and it's important to be able to showcase inclusion."
Tennis Ballarat first learned about the LGBTIQA+ tournaments in Castlemaine and developed the concept for a winter indoor competition. The tournament, open to LGBTIQA+ community members and allies, attracts almost 100 players who now make a big Ballarat weekend of the visit, supporting hospitality in the region.
Ms Ashton said this all is aligned to the centre's bigger picture work in championing children's mental health.
Tennis Ballarat, PilatesFit Plus, for which Ms Ashton is the owner, and The Playground Gym are founding partners for Ballarat charity Hand in Hand. The charity's headline work is in delivering the evidence-based Open Parachute program in five Ballarat primary schools.
Open Parachute is delivered in partnership with The Sebastian Foundation, led by pop star Guy Sebastian, and equip children with mental health tools they need for life, including where to best find help.
Tennis Ballarat owner Geoff Reese said the LGBTIQA+ tournament had become a "fairly special" fixture but this was also not just about a once-off weeekend.
Like the upcoming over-30s tournament, social groups and children as young as four in school clinics, Reese hoped this would entice more players to just get out on court and enjoy having a hit.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Anonymous, peer-support is also available for LGBTIQA+ people at QLife, 1800 184 527.
