Ballarat-bound freeway remains closed after explosion

Firefighters are battling a massive industrial fire in Melbourne's western suburbs, and have closed the Western Freeway near the M80 Ring Road turnoff as they bring it under control.
The fire broke out at a Derrimut industrial estate about 11am on Wednesday, with dozens of vehicles rushing to the scene.
The Western Freeway was closed in both directions while crews battled the blaze, however the Melbourne-bound lanes are now open.
According to the Department of Transport and Planning, anyone heading west-bound towards Ballarat from Melbourne should follow detours along Ballarat Road, or use alternative routes along Fitzgerald Road and Robinson Road.
"This emergency is under the control of Fire Rescue Victoria. Lanes on the Western Freeway will open when it is safe to do so," a statement reads.
"Our signals team continues to monitor conditions in the area and will adjust traffic lights to minimise congestion on surrounding roads."
Toxic smoke has been reported in the area, drifting east towards Sunshine.
AAP reported metal drums filled with chemicals have been thrown into the air from deep within the blaze, posing a danger to the 180 firefighters racing to bring it under control.
No injuries have been reported and it is believed the chemical factory was evacuated safely, Victoria Police said.
Live updates are available through VicTraffic.
- with Australian Associated Press
