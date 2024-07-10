More details revealed about The Regent's financial issues before collapse

The Regent owes almost $250,000 to creditors and staff, documents lodged with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission reveal.
On Tuesday, liquidators for the cinema lodged a report on company activities with the commission, which went through the Regent's assets and debts - providing a total estimated value.
According to the documents, the Regent owes about $132,002 to its creditors, which include suppliers such as Universal Pictures International, and Sony Pictures Australia.
About $116,282 is owed to the company's employees in the form of entitlements, unpaid wages and superannuation.
Also included in the report are estimated prices of the cinema's assets, including such items as projectors, seats, cinema speakers and its two chandeliers.
Speaking to The Courier in June, liquidator Justin Howlett said "interested parties" had been in touch regarding the purchasing of the cinema business.
"While it has stopped trading there is scope to still sell the business as a going concern. It is still well made up for somebody to go in and pick up essentially where the former Regent left off," Mr Howlett said.
"We have a handful of interested parties, that is a combination of local, metropolitan Melbourne, and interstate parties, who have expressed interest in acquiring the business."
While the business itself is owned by Steve Anderson, the Lydiard Street building it sits in is owned separately by the Anderson family.
Mr Anderson referred questions to the liquidators.
The cinema's closure has elicited a strong community response, as many recalled their memories at the historic venue.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson was quick to assuage any fears the closure could have a knock-on impact on other businesses on Lydiard Street.
"I don't think one particular business is the sole heartbeat of the entire street. There is a mix and they all complement each other," Cr Hudson said to The Courier following the cinema's closure.
"I still think we'll see quite a diverse mix of foot traffic still up and down Sturt Street, Lydiard Street, Mair Street, Armstrong (Street), Doveton (Street) as well - and also down in the Bridge Mall."
